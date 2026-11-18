MS Dhoni's latest cricket decision has drawn messages from several celebrities from the film industry.

Juhi Chawla Recalls Dhoni's Presence At Eden Gardens

Juhi Chawla said thousands of fans would chant Dhoni's name whenever he walked out to bat. Taking to social media, she wrote, "Mahi, I'll always remember KKR-CSK nights at Eden Gardens. It is usually purple. But when Chennai plays, the stadium turns yellow, because of you. And when you walk out, 60,000 people chant “Dhoni, Dhoni”. That's the impact you have! Wishing you the very best for your next chapter!! #MSDhoni #IPL2027."

Dhanush Says Cricket Will Not Feel The Same Without Dhoni

Actor Dhanush also shared a message for the former India captain, recalling his influence on fans and young cricketers.

Dhanush wrote, "Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both. Thank you for all the memories. The game will never be quite the same without you, but I'll wait to see you on the sidelines. Thousands of youngsters have benefited from your advice and knowledge, hope it continues to inspire and fire up the upcoming generation. Farewell champion."

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Karthi Calls Dhoni A Legend

Actor Karthi reflected on Dhoni's career and said he felt fortunate to have witnessed his journey. He wrote, "Fortunate to belong to a generation that witnessed a young man grow into a legend right before our eyes! #Dhoni Saab, Number 7 will forever be more than just a number. For Chennai, it stands for countless emotions, unforgettable victories and those magical moments that made millions of us believe that it's never over until it's over. You've inspired an entire generation, not just through your game, but through your humility, grace and the way you've carried yourself both on and off the field. Wherever the journey takes you, you'll always be our Thala! Lots of love and best wishes."

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor React

Varun Dhawan reshared an old video of Dhoni on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Captain India." Arjun Kapoor also reacted with a short message: "End of an era."

Dhoni's IPL playing career ended on Tuesday after he was appointed as a mentor for Chennai Super Kings. He had retired from international cricket in 2020 and had also been dealing with recurring injuries that affected his availability for IPL matches.

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