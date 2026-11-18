Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted with their daughter Saraayah at Jaipur airport. A video from the airport shows Sidharth carrying Saraayah as the family made their way inside. Kiara was seen walking alongside them. The baby girl was dressed in white, while Kiara also wore a white outfit. Sidharth opted for an all-black jumpsuit.

Saraayah's face was briefly visible in the video before Kiara quickly covered it with a cloth. The moment was captured on camera and later circulated on social media.

The airport spotting came a day after Kiara's second baby shower. The actress had shared a picture of a cake on her Instagram Stories from the celebrations. The cake featured several pink decorations, leading fans to speculate that the couple were expecting a baby girl.

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Kiara and Sidharth's Second Pregnancy

Kiara and Sidharth announced their second pregnancy on October 7, 2026, through a joint social media post. They shared a picture featuring their hands along with Saraayah's tiny hands holding a pair of white crocheted baby socks.

The post was accompanied by the caption, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Saraayah was born on July 15, 2025, at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Kiara had been due in August but gave birth earlier than expected.

Kiara On Motherhood And Work

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar spoke about Kiara reaching out to fellow actor-mothers Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif during her postpartum phase.

He said, "What I always felt heartened by was that, at one point, Kiara was calling Alia, Alia was calling Katrina. All the mothers were calling each other. Patralekhaa too. Suddenly, at one point, Alia was like, ‘Listen, I spoke to Kiara today, and she told me I should go and do this.' Then Katrina… all the nanny conversations."

Kiara said, "Even when it comes to balancing life and work, all of us are in the same field. I remember calling her (Alia) up and asking, ‘How are you going about getting back to shoots?' You just want to understand how to make it work because, of course, your family is your priority as well. At work, you are professionals, but how do you blend these two worlds without feeling guilty all the time? I think mom guilt is just always there. It's something every mother experiences."

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Relationship

Kiara and Sidharth met while working on Shershaah, which released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. They married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Kiara later revealed on Koffee With Karan Season 8 that Sidharth proposed to her in Rome. She recalled, "You know, when Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome, where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."

She also said, "I was so overwhelmed. Then he started saying the lines of Shershaah... He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hoon with the full dialogues of Shershaah, and I burst out laughing."

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in The Vvaan, while Kiara was last seen in Yash's Toxic.

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