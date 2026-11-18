The planned full exit of Pricol Ltd's promoters from its demerged automotive electronics arm—which wiped out nearly Rs 1,600 crore in investor wealth and sent the stock tumbling almost 18 per cent—has sparked a critical regulatory debate over whether Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) lock-in norms could stall the transaction.

On Friday, Pricol Ltd promoters will sell their entire 38.51 per cent stake in the company's automotive electronics business to global private equity firm Warburg Pincus after it is demerged into a separate entity, a regulatory filing said on Friday.

Warburg Pincus will subsequently make an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the new entity from public shareholders.

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Pricol and Warburg Pincus jointly announced that they have signed definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition, which will take place after the demerger of Pricol's Driver Information and Connected Vehicle Solutions (DICVS) business into Pricol Autotech and its subsequent listing on the NSE and BSE.

Regulatory Hurdle or Smooth Exit? Experts Split

Tax and regulatory experts are divided on how SEBI's Scheme of Arrangement framework applies to a pre-negotiated promoter exit following a demerger.

Ajay Rotti, Founder and CEO of Tax Compass, noted that SEBI norms require a promoter share lock-in when a listed company demerges a division and seeks a mirror listing of the resulting unlisted entity under SEBI's scheme-of-arrangement relaxation norms. Under these provisions, promoter shares up to 20 per cent of the post-demerger paid-up capital are locked in for three years. However, Rotti pointed out a crucial carve-out: the lock-in requirement does not apply if the post-demerger shareholding pattern of the resulting entity is identical to that of the listed parent company.

Offering a view that favors a smooth transaction, Uday Ved, Partner at KNAV, argued that normal lock-in restrictions applicable to an initial public offering (IPO) should not apply to a listing achieved through a demerger scheme of arrangement. According to Ved, Condition (c) exempting such relaxation under SEBI's master circular should be applicable here, allowing the promoters to sell their shares to Warburg Pincus under the scheme. Ved also observed that the definitive agreements with Warburg Pincus appear to have been entered into before the Scheme of Demerger was filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which could shape how the regulatory exemption is evaluated.

The proposed acquisition is subject to the demerger becoming effective and requisite regulatory and other approvals.

Pricol's board had approved a scheme of arrangement for the demerger on June 27, 2026. Under the scheme, eligible shareholders of Pricol Ltd are expected to receive one equity share of Pricol Autotech for every equity share held in the parent company.

Pricol Autotech will house the DICVS business, which provides driver information systems and automotive electronics, including instrument clusters, telematics, sensors and e-cockpit solutions. It caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the two-wheeler, three-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and off-highway segments.

The DICVS business reported revenue of approximately Rs 2,400 crore in FY26, accounting for around 60 per cent of Pricol's consolidated revenue.

Following the scheme becoming effective, Warburg Pincus will launch a mandatory open offer to acquire up to an additional 26 per cent of Pricol Autotech's share capital from public shareholders, in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations.

Upon completion of the transaction, Warburg Pincus will become the largest shareholder in the demerged entity.

The scheme and proposed transaction are subject to various approvals and conditions, including those from shareholders, creditors, stock exchanges, SEBI, the National Company Law Tribunal and the Competition Commission of India, as applicable.

Following the demerger, Pricol Ltd will continue to operate its Actuation, Control and Fluid Management Systems (ACFMS) business, while its Polymer business will operate through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pricol Precision Products Pvt Ltd.

Both businesses will remain under the ownership and management of the existing promoter group, the Mohan family, with no change in their shareholding, the filing said.

Pricol Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Mohan said the proposed demerger would give Pricol Autotech the focus and independence to realise its full potential. He said Warburg Pincus, with its global presence, resources, connections and automotive sector expertise, was the right partner to take the business forward.

Anish Saraf, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, said the firm looked forward to partnering with Pricol Autotech's management and employees to support the company's long-term ambitions and expand its presence in India and internationally.

Swapnil Sinha, another Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, said the automotive components sector had long been an area of focus for the firm in India. He said the growing sophistication of vehicle technology presented opportunities in automotive electronics.

The firm aims to support Pricol Autotech's growth through investments in technology and talent, expansion of capabilities and customer relationships, and strategic acquisitions, he added.

The proposed transaction is expected to build on Pricol Autotech's existing capabilities in instrument clusters, connected vehicle technologies and e-cockpit solutions, with the aim of developing a broader automotive electronics business.

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