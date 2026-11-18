Gujarat Energy Ltd., formerly known as Gujarat Gas Ltd., has maintained an unbroken dividend payout record for 12 consecutive financial years, from FY15 to FY26. While the company may not be among the first names investors consider when looking for regular dividend-paying stocks, its payout history tells a different story.

Over the past decade, its dividend per share has climbed nearly 18 times, from Rs 0.50 in FY16 to Rs 8.90 in FY26. The latest payout is also the highest the company has declared in its recorded history.

Gujarat Energy's Dividend History

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The company has steadily increased its dividend payouts over the years, with a particularly sharp increase in FY23, when the dividend rose to Rs 6.65 per share from Rs 2 in FY22.

Here is a look at its dividend history:

Financial Year Dividend Per Share (Rs) FY15 1.00 FY16 0.50 FY17 0.60 FY18 0.80 FY19 1.00 FY20 1.25 FY21 2.00 FY22 2.00 FY23 6.65 FY24 5.66 FY25 5.82 FY26 8.90

The company declared its highest-ever dividend of Rs 8.90 per share for FY26, amounting to approximately Rs 835 crore.

What Does Gujarat Energy Do?

Gujarat Energy operates across city gas distribution, natural gas trading, exploration and production, and renewable energy. The company is among India's largest city gas distribution operators, with 27 geographical authorisations across six states and one Union Territory, covering 44 districts.

Within the Gas Trading industry, Gujarat Energy is positioned in 3rd place in India, with more than 504 LNG cargoes imported till September 2026.

Furthermore, the company had a pipeline network of around 46,690 km, 857 CNG stations, and 25.3 lakh domestic PNG connections, as of September 2026.

Recently, Gujarat Energy entered into long-term LNG sourcing agreements aggregating 0.8 million tonnes per annum for up to 10 years. The company also plans to enter the compressed biogas segment with an expression of interest for up to 200 tonnes per day, and has proposed six new LNG stations.

The company's September quarter performance also showed operating growth, with revenue from operations rising 59% YoY to Rs 9,826 crore and profit after tax increasing 22% to Rs 639 crore.

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Peer Comparison

While many oil and gas companies are regular dividend payers, only a handful of LNG and PNG companies pay regular dividends, and Gujarat Energy is one of them. The company had a dividend yield of 3.96%, higher than that of Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Petronet LNG, and Adani Total Gas.

Company Dividend Yield (%) Payout Ratio (%) Five-Year Dividends (Rs Cr) Adani Total Gas 0.04 4.32 27.50 Petronet LNG 3.05 38.34 1,545.00 Gujarat Energy 3.96 13.85 289.51 Indraprastha Gas 3.25 42.91 714.00 Mahanagar Gas 2.69 34.99 258.80

Gujarat Energy's dividend yield was the highest among most of its peers; however, its payout ratio was also relatively low, suggesting that the company distributes a smaller proportion of its earnings as dividends compared with its peers.

A Record Dividend Payout To Gujarat Government

The company's latest dividend payout also marks a significant development following its corporate restructuring.

In October 2026, Gujarat Energy announced that it had paid Rs 324 crore in dividends to the Government of Gujarat for FY26. According to the company's exchange filing, this was the highest dividend paid by any single state public sector undertaking to the state government in one financial year. This was in contrast to a combined dividend of approximately Rs 81.55 crore over FY23 to FY25.

For investors tracking consistent dividend-paying companies, Gujarat Energy's 12-year payout history, rising dividend per share, and latest record distribution make the company an interesting name to watch.

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