Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is ready to expand its growing electric vehicle portfolio in the Indian market by the facelifts of its dynamic VF5 compact electric SUV which is scheduled to launch soon, as per the reports.

The updated model of sharp edged designed body brings significant changes to its exterior styling, cabin layout, safety equipment and battery capacity. Although the company has not announced an official launch date, the VF5 is expected to arrive in India early next year.

Exterior Design

The facelifted VF5 gets a redesigned front end with slimmer headlamps, chrome accents and a wider lower air dam. A full-width LED light bar runs across the front, connecting the headlamp design around the VinFast emblem, while giving the higher-spec variant a more upmarket look.

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The side profile retains the distinctive C-pillar, contrasting black roof and body cladding, but now features new 17-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the updated electric SUV gets connected LED taillamps, a roof spoiler and a redesigned bumper.

The facelifted model measures 3,987mm in length, 1,772mm in width and 1,595mm in height.

Interior And Features

The Interior of VF5 witnesses a redesigned, minimalist dashboard and a larger 10-inch touchscreen, replacing the previous 8-inch unit. The two-spoke steering wheel, wireless phone charger, dual-tone upholstery and revised centre console add to the cabin upgrades.

Other expected features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls and drive modes.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, an upgrade from four in the outgoing model, and a 360-degree camera. Electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and parking sensors are also expected, reported Car Dekho.

Battery, Range And Performance

A 43kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing approximately 99hp and 135Nm of torque is installed to boost the SUV series. It offers a claimed NEDC range of 370km and supports 60kW DC fast charging and 6.6kW AC charging.

However, Indian specifications are yet to be confirmed.

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Expected Price, Launch And Rivals

The VF5 is expected to cost between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with compact electric SUVs, including the Tata Nexon EV and other upcoming electric offerings.

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