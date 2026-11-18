The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a remarkable milestone in aviation maintenance and operational readiness after all 23 helicopters of its Helicopter Training School at Air Force Station Hakimpet, near Hyderabad, with the fleet flying together as the unit's achieved 100% serviceability. The Indian Air Force's largest helicopter unit enabled its entire fleet of 23 helicopters to take the skies in a coordinated display of technical preparedness and operational efficiency.

The eye catching display demonstrated the technical capabilities, maintenance efficiency and coordination of personnel at the training establishment.

Sharing photographs of the helicopters, the Indian Air Force celebrated the achievement on social media with the message, "Excellence on the tarmac, Excellence in the air."

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IAF said that the Helicopter Training School had demonstrated exceptional maintenance standards, crew coordination and instructional excellence by bringing its entire fleet to full operational availability.

Achieving 100% serviceability is an important benchmark for aviation units, as helicopters require regular technical inspections, scheduled servicing, repairs and safety checks. Maintaining the readiness of every aircraft simultaneously requires close coordination between maintenance engineers, technicians, ground personnel and flying crew.

The Helicopter Training School at Hakimpet is one of the Indian Air Force's principal training establishments for helicopter pilots. The institution provides advanced flying instruction to personnel who are subsequently assigned to operational helicopter units across the force.

Its training activities help prepare pilots for a range of demanding assignments, including transport operations, logistical support, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, and disaster relief missions.

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The institution plays an important role in developing the flying skills and operational discipline required for helicopter missions, which often involve challenging terrain, unpredictable weather and complex flight conditions.

The Indian Air Force also linked the achievement to the training school's motto, "Gyanena Siddihi", which highlights the importance of knowledge in achieving excellence.

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