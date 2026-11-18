Tech giant Intel has initiated another round of employee layoffs in November 2026, reportedly targeting parts of its global information technology (IT) workforce. The latest job cuts come amid a broader workforce reduction programme aimed at strengthening the company's competitiveness in the global chip market.

Employees took to social media to report layoff notifications. However, Intel has not officially disclosed the details related to the matter.

An Intel spokesperson told Business Insider that the company regularly evaluates its workforce to ensure its priorities and resources remain aligned with its long-term business objectives.

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Intel Workforce Shrinks By 4,000 Employees

The latest layoffs follow several rounds of workforce reductions during 2026. According to company filings, Intel's employee total counting declined to approximately 81,100 as of September 30, 2026, compared with 85,100 at the end of December 2025, representing a reduction of around 4,000 employees in nine months.

The company also sacked the roles from its Data Center and AI-related divisions in July 2026. Earlier, in July 2025, Intel announced the layoffs of approximately 24,000 positions as part of its restructuring strategy. More than 5,000 US job cuts were subsequently reflected in workforce filings, with Oregon and California accounting for significant reductions.

Why Is Intel Cutting Jobs?

The initiative by CEO Lip-Bu Tan for restructuring the semiconductor giant is to simplify organisational structures by cost cutting, controlling operational expenses and redirecting investments towards priority business areas.

Intel is aiming to strengthen its position by avoiding manufacturing challenges and increasing competition in the artificial intelligence chip market.

Will Affected Employees Receive Severance?

The matter is currently uncertain, as Intel has not publicly disclosed severance provided for employees affected by the November layoffs. In previous restructuring rounds, compensation and severance packages varied depending on employees' locations, roles and individual agreements.

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