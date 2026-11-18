Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, is set to make its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, November 19, under the ticker symbol ANT. For Indian investors looking to buy a share of the AI company, the minimum amount required could be around Rs 6,542, rising to approximately Rs 7,300 at the upper end of its proposed IPO price band.

Anthropic has fixed the price band at $70-78 per share. At an indicative exchange rate of Rs 93.47 per dollar, one share would cost between Rs 6,542 and Rs 7,290, excluding currency conversion costs, brokerage fees and other applicable charges.

However, Indian investors will not be able to subscribe to the IPO through Anthropic's designated international retail offering, as India is not among the markets covered by the facility. They will instead have to wait for the shares to start trading on Nasdaq and purchase them through international/domestic brokerage platforms that offer access to US-listed stocks.

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ow Can Indian Investors Buy Anthropic Shares?

Indian residents can invest in overseas equities through international investment platforms or brokerage accounts, subject to applicable regulations. They can fund these accounts through the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which allows individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted overseas investments.

The actual amount required to buy one share will depend on its market price once trading begins. If strong demand pushes the stock above its IPO price band, investors may have to pay more than Rs 7,300 for a single share.

Anthropic IPO: $90.4 Billion Fundraising Plan

The IPO is expected to raise up to $64.4 billion through the offering of 825 million shares, potentially valuing Anthropic at up to $1.4 trillion. A separate $26 billion private placement involving strategic investors could take the total fundraising to as much as $90.4 billion.

The offering has attracted strong investor interest, with reports indicating that it is nearly seven times oversubscribed.

Why Is The Anthropic IPO Drawing Attention?

The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products.

According to its latest SEC filing, Anthropic's run-rate revenue reached approximately $81 billion as of October 31, up from $71 billion a month earlier. Run-rate revenue annualises recent business activity and is not the same as reported annual revenue.

The company has also disclosed aggregate compute and infrastructure commitments of approximately $900.9 billion, reflecting the significant investment required to support its AI operations.

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