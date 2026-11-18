Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced that it would rehear testimonies from players and support staff who were part of the infamous Sandpapergate scandal during the 2018 tour of South Africa.

CA chief Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon announced an "independent forum" to allow members of the touring party to present their accounts of the events that unfolded during the third Test in Cape Town.

The scandal had led to David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft receiving heavy sanctions after their involvement in the ball-tampering controversy.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'Shocked' Ashwin Slams Pat Cummins Over Sandpapergate Claims: 'He Discredited Usman Khawaja'

However, CA has made it clear that the testimonies shared during the proposed forum will remain confidential for now. The board also confirmed that no further sanctions would be imposed on members of the touring party from eight years ago.

The decision follows a CA board meeting on Tuesday, with the governing body hoping that the independent forum will act as a "circuit-breaker" in a controversy that has resurfaced following former Australia batter Usman Khawaja's memoir, Sabr.

In his memoir, Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team was aware of the plan to use sandpaper during the Cape Town Test. However, several of his former teammates have rejected his version of events, leading to fresh debate over what happened during the infamous incident.

CA chief Todd Greenberg admitted that the conflicting accounts of the events in Cape Town in 2018 were concerning, prompting the board to provide those involved with an opportunity to share their versions of the story.

"We will look to be as transparent as we possibly can while, at the same time, protecting the confidentiality of the people who come forward," Greenberg was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "It is not good for anyone. We need to find a path through this, and we need to heal."

Speaking to Kayo Sports after CA's announcement, Khawaja welcomed the board's decision. However, he remained unconvinced that the move would bring the long-running controversy to an end.

ALSO READ: Usman Khawaja Reveals Steve Smith's Role In Delayed Sandpapergate Account

"I applaud CA for doing this. I wish they had done it a little earlier," said Khawaja. "But there are still some questions to be answered, which I'm sure I'll discuss with Todd over the next week.

"We all want to move on... The question is, will this allow us to move on? That's the question that has to be asked."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.