Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the way Australia Test captain Pat Cummins responded to Usman Khawaja's claims about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying the controversy has exposed lingering divisions within the Australian dressing room.

The debate resurfaced after Khawaja made fresh revelations in his autobiography, Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life.

The former Australia opener claimed that knowledge of the plan to tamper with the ball was not limited to the three players who were sanctioned by Cricket Australia.

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Cummins, however, strongly rejected the allegations, describing them as "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense". He also maintained that neither he nor the Australian bowlers knew that sandpaper was being used on the ball.

Reacting to the exchange, Ashwin said he was surprised by Cummins' decision to question Khawaja's credibility instead of simply explaining his own position.

"Firstly, when Usman Khawaja has mentioned certain things in his book, those are his accounts of the story and we need to respect that. But what happened at Pat Cummins' press conference is that he didn't discredit Usman Khawaja's account of the story; he discredited the man himself. And that is the problem for me," Ashwin said on JioStar.

"When you can't discredit someone's information, you discredit the person. I know Usman Khawaja. I've played a lot of cricket with him. He is a man of high integrity and a very honest and straightforward person."

The former India spinner also pointed out that Cummins was relatively early in his international career during the 2018 tour and was unlikely to have been part of the team's leadership group. Ashwin suggested that the group could have included then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and possibly Tim Paine.

"I genuinely thought that this conversation would have centred around saying, 'I wasn't aware of what exactly was happening. I wasn't a part of the leadership group.'"

"It was very surprising for me that Pat Cummins had to come to the press conference and discredit the person himself. That was a little bit of a shock to me, watching from afar," Ashwin added.

Ashwin said Cummins' response appeared to go beyond rejecting the claims and questioned Khawaja as a person. He also described the former Australia batter as someone with high integrity.

"Pat Cummins, who I really admire as a cricketer, is the captain of Australia and, alongside Tim Paine, took on the responsibility of rebuilding Australian cricket after that incident."

"He has come out and called what Khawaja has said baseless, nonsense and something that does not have proof."

"David Warner has continued to maintain his own version of events. So one thing is crystal clear: there were cracks in that Australian dressing room in terms of views and opinions on this issue, and I don't think those cracks have completely disappeared even now," Ashwin added.

The off-spinner added that the controversy had revealed differences of opinion within the Australian team, suggesting that those divisions may not have disappeared even after eight years.

Chadd Sayers Backs Usman Khawaja's Claims

Former Australia quick Chadd Sayers has also come out in support of Khawaja's version of events. Sayers, who was in the touring squad in 2018, said he felt everyone in the team was aware of the plan.

He also mentioned an incident from the second Test against South Africa at Port Elizabeth, the match prior to the infamous Cape Town Test. Sayers, who was the 12th man, said he had taken sandpaper off the pitch.

When speaking about Khawaja's call for collective accountability, Ashwin referred to Sayers' account, saying the plan may have been known by more than the three players who were punished.

Matthew Hayden Weigh In

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said cricket supporters deserve clear answers about what happened during the tour of South Africa.

Hayden stressed that the issue was about more than the passage of time, as the controversy had damaged trust in the game. He added that the fresh accounts had brought questions of accountability back into focus.

He added that if the Australian media and public wanted further answers, the investigation should be reopened.

"At the end of this, Usman Khawaja has made one thing very clear: he is asking for collective accountability."

"He is saying, quite accurately in this case, that it was not only three people who knew about it; there were more."

"With what we have heard from Chadd Sayers and what Usman Khawaja is saying, that already makes it five people. So he is right," Ashwin said.

"Supporters Deserve Clear Answers," Hayden noted.

What Happened In The 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal?

The controversy took place during the third Test between Australia and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in March 2018. Australia opener Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

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Following an investigation, Cricket Australia handed Steve Smith and David Warner 12-month bans, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

Khawaja's latest claims have reopened the debate over how much of the team knew about the plan and whether responsibility extended beyond the three players who were punished.

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