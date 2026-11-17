The US's sweeping new restrictions on China's access to high-end AI chips present Xi Jinping with a dilemma just days before he meets Donald Trump: Hit back hard enough to threaten a fragile trade truce, or play it cool and take action later.

The rules released Monday by the Commerce Department seek to prevent Chinese companies from renting Nvidia semiconductors outside the US and obtaining processors through Singapore and several other countries. They risk putting the technology restrictions back at the center of US-China tensions just as the leaders prepare to shore up their fragile detente.

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“This is the worst situation possible for China because the last thing they want to see is any new restrictions on their access to chips,” said Dexter Roberts, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub. “Export controls are what upset them practically more than anything else right now other than maybe Taiwan.”

The restrictions threaten to overshadow Xi and Trump's third meeting this year on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen later this week. The two governments are also expected to hold their first AI dialogue over safety issues, a discussion that may now be colored by their disagreement over hardware access.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Beijing's Foreign Ministry issued a sharp rebuke of the US move on Tuesday, vowing to take “necessary measures” to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests.

“The US has repeatedly overstretched the concept of national security, abused export controls and even interfered in China's normal trade and technological cooperation with other countries, unjustifiably suppressing the development of China's high-tech industries,” Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“It runs counter to the consensus reached between the two sides,” he added.

Such measures would risk unraveling a tacit understanding that has helped sustain the fragile truce between the world's two biggest economies: Washington holding off on new technology restrictions in exchange for the flow of critical minerals from China to the US.

That bargain was already under strain. US officials have repeatedly complained that shipments of Chinese rare-earth magnets weren't arriving at the volume and pace the US expected despite the agreement — a grievance Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer raised with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in a video call earlier this month.

Trump, who arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, said the US would catch China on rare earths in 10 months. “Everything that we need we'll have in 10 months,” the president said in response to questions.

Trump's move to curtail China's access to US chips will likely affect key sources of computing power for the world's second-largest economy. Before the latest regulation, nearly a third of China's advanced compute had been forecast to come from renting overseas data centers by the end of 2027, while another 7% would come from chip smuggling, according to estimates by the Institute for Progress, a Washington-based think tank. The scale of the new curb's impact will hinge on how thoroughly the US enforces the measures.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Chinese AI developers' stocks tumbled Tuesday. Minimax Group Inc. dropped as much as 6.5% and Z.AI Co. fell 6.8% amid concerns the new curbs will hamper developers' ability to train cutting-edge models, while domestic chipmakers bucked the selloff. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. rose as much as 9% as investors bet the restrictions would accelerate demand for homegrown alternatives.

Beijing has an approaching opportunity to exert pressure of its own. After Trump and Xi struck a trade truce in Busan, South Korea, China suspended a ban on exports of gallium, germanium and antimony to the US last November. The suspension expires Nov. 27, allowing Beijing to restore restrictions simply by letting it lapse.

Washington is presenting the chip measures as closing loopholes rather than imposing new restrictions, according to Michael Deng, a geoeconomics technology analyst at Bloomberg Economics. Whether Beijing accepts that distinction could determine the fallout.

“If Beijing instead treats the rule as a new restriction, the remote-access crackdown could make any understanding at APEC harder to sustain and reopen the technology fight,” Deng wrote in a note.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The new interim rules require US approval for overseas data centers to provide substantial computing capacity to Chinese companies. They also impose new licensing requirements on advanced chip shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to combat diversion.

Exceptions are made for Chinese companies that use the computing power for content recommendation systems, and Chinese companies can continue accessing computing capacity through US data centers.

Beijing has been bracing for tougher US curbs since the downfall of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who had been the industry's most prominent opponent of chip controls against China. Huang resigned last week amid revelations about extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, a former executive at a Singapore-based company under scrutiny over suspected chip smuggling and whom the US suspects of being a Chinese spy.

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Brian Wong, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong, said China is likely to respond with targeted measures rather than abandon the truce.

“Rather than upending the trade truce entirely, it puts the tactical pressure on Beijing ahead of the Shenzhen meeting to demonstrate it will not be bullied into submission,” he said.

Beyond retaliation, the restrictions could reinforce Beijing's drive to replace American technology.

“The key priority is to wean the country off the US within the next two to three years,” Wong said. “The timeline has accelerated but hasn't changed.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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