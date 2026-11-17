The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened registrations for its Institute Open House (IOH) 2027, inviting students, teachers, researchers and the general public to explore its campus and research facilities. The three-day event will take place from January 2 to 4, 2027, in Chennai. The initiative will allow visitors to enter research laboratories, interact with academic teams and learn about technological innovations being developed at the institute. Interested participants can register on shaastra.org/open-house to visit the campus until November 30, 2026.

Unlike regular campus visits, the Open House will provide access to specialised research facilities and live demonstrations conducted by faculty members and students. The programme is open to school and college students, educators, industry professionals, researchers and anyone interested in science and technology.

The upcoming edition will feature approximately 80 exhibition stalls displaying research projects, engineering developments and technological applications. Visitors will also have an opportunity to explore over 100 laboratories across 18 academic departments.

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These facilities include four National Research Centres, 11 Institute Research Centres and 15 Centres of Excellence, covering various areas of scientific and engineering research.

IIT Madras expects the 2027 edition to attract over 95,000 registrations and approximately 60,000 visitors, reflecting growing public interest in its research and academic activities.

To help visitors move around the campus, the institute plans to introduce interactive digital maps with routes connecting laboratories and exhibition venues. An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot will provide directions and respond to queries about the event.

A real-time crowd monitoring system will also be deployed to display visitor traffic at different laboratories, allowing participants to choose less crowded locations and plan their visits accordingly.

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The Open House is being organised under the institute's 'Anaivarukkum IITM – IIT Madras for All' initiative, which seeks to make higher education and scientific research more accessible to people from different backgrounds.

IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti said the programme is intended to encourage scientific curiosity, particularly among students from rural and underserved communities, by giving them direct exposure to research and engineering facilities.

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