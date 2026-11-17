Schools across Kashmir division will follow a revised schedule from Thursday, November 19, as temperatures continue to drop across the Valley. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) issued an order on Monday announcing changes for government and recognised private schools in both urban and rural areas.

Under the revised schedule, classes from nursery to Class 8 will operate between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm, while students from classes 9 to 12 will attend school until 3.30 pm. Although the education department has not specified the reason for the adjustment, the decision comes amid increasingly cold weather conditions in the region.

Previously, schools within Srinagar Municipal limits operated from 10 am to 3:30 pm, while institutions outside these limits followed a schedule of 10:30 am to 4 pm. The change in school hours comes as authorities in Kashmir intensify preparations for winter, when snowfall and freezing temperatures frequently disrupt transport, electricity supply and access to essential commodities.

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Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg recently chaired a meeting to assess the readiness of various departments and ensure that essential services remain functional during adverse weather conditions.

During the review, Garg examined snow clearance arrangements and instructed departments to clearly define responsibilities to prevent delays or overlapping duties. Agencies were asked to make effective use of available equipment and personnel and complete pending contracts related to snow removal.

Electricity supply was another major focus of the meeting. Officials informed the divisional commissioner that Kashmir's average winter power demand stands at approximately 1,700 MW, compared with an average supply of 1,300 MW. Demand can rise to around 2,400 MW during peak periods.

Garg directed the concerned departments to strengthen infrastructure where necessary, complete pending tree-trimming work and ensure that damaged transformers are repaired without delay. Authorities were also instructed to strictly follow scheduled power cuts to minimise inconvenience to residents.

The administration reviewed the availability of reserve transformers, transformer oil and diesel generator sets in vulnerable locations, including Gurez, where heavy snowfall can disrupt connectivity and electricity supply.

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Special attention was given to the advance storage of essential commodities in remote and snowbound areas. The Food and Consumer Affairs Department was directed to complete the stocking of LPG cylinders, petroleum products, rice and wheat within a week.

The instructions particularly cover Gurez and the Karnah, Machil and Keran regions, which frequently experience road closures during winter. Officials were asked to maintain sufficient reserves to prevent shortages when transport routes become inaccessible. The meeting also addressed delays in launching winter air services in Bandipora and Kupwara. The Civil Aviation Department was instructed to make the facilities operational by December 1 to support emergency transportation and maintain connectivity with isolated settlements.

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