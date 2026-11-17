Robert Pattinson was announced as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy in the official film franchise. The 40-year-old actor will succeed Daniel Craig, who made his final appearance as 007 in No Time To Die (2021).

Calling his casting a “dream come true”, Pattinson expressed his excitement about taking on one of cinema's most celebrated characters. In an official statement released on the movie's website, the actor said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me.”

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“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” he added.

However, long before he was announced as the next 007, Pattinson had a rather different idea about starring in the franchise. The Twilight actor had once admitted that he was not sure he would be suited to play James Bond and even expressed his interest in portraying a villain instead.

Robert Pattinson Once Said He Would Be ‘Pretty Bad' As James Bond

Pattinson's name has been linked to the James Bond franchise several times over the years. He's never rejected the notion outright, but the actor had always maintained he needs to be at least in his 40s to step into the shoes of the legendary spy.

Speaking to the BBC in 2010, during the red carpet premiere of his film Remember Me, Pattinson was asked about the possibility of playing James Bond. Interestingly, the film also featured former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan as his on-screen father.

Responding to the question, Pattinson said, “I don't know. That's quite big shoes to fill. If I did it right now, I'd be pretty bad, pretty embarrassing,” he added with a laugh.

Two years later, the actor revisited the possibility of playing Bond and admitted that he would be interested in the role, but not anytime soon.

“I'd definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years. There'd be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let's get a fresh-faced Bond.' That would be the worst idea in the world,” he told The Sun in 2012.

At the time, Daniel Craig had already established himself as 007 after taking over the role from Pierce Brosnan in Martin Campbell's 2006 blockbuster Casino Royale. Craig went on to reprise the character in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021).

Explaining why he believed Bond should not be portrayed as a young, inexperienced character, Pattinson added, “After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage. It would be ridiculous to reinvent (him) as some young posh kid. I'd have to get so tortured in the first few scenes. I'd have to do the first film with one arm or something.”

Robert Pattinson Wanted To Play A Villain In A James Bond Film

While Pattinson was unsure about taking on the lead role at the time, he was certainly interested in being part of the James Bond universe. In fact, during the same Remember Me promotional campaign in 2010, the actor revealed that he would rather play the antagonist than the iconic spy.

Speaking to Fandango, Pattinson said, “I'd quite like to play a villain in a Bond film. That would be fun. Or maybe play… kind of play a male, like, Bond girl. A Bond boy.”

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About The Next James Bond Film

The yet-to-be titled film, made under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay. Produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe will serve as the executive producer.

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