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The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,296 level, a premium of nearly 83 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose 0.58% and 0.63% respectively. US and European index futures were trading higher during Asian trading hours.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

S&P 500 futures trade 1.91% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.60% down.

US Market Wrap

A selloff in technology stocks spilled into a new week as Wall Street braced for Nvidia's high-stakes earnings and Anthropic's expected market debut.Nvidia remained the focal point after Jensen Huang's departure. US President Donald Trump backed calls for his reinstatement as chief and downplayed national security concerns over the ousted executive's relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Chipmakers were hit again, with a sector gauge sinking 5.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.7%. The S&P 500 fell 1.9% on Monday, its biggest three-session drop since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%.

Asian Market Wrap

Asian markets fell on Tuesday, with technology stocks bearing the brunt of selling as concerns over Nvidia and the artificial intelligence trade weighed on investor sentiment. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.92% to 5,002.63, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.15% to 58,977.49. The broader Topix also traded lower, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.48% to 8,910.50.

The declines followed losses on Wall Street, where Nvidia shares came under pressure amid uncertainty surrounding the chipmaker's leadership and ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement. In early Asian trading, Japan's SoftBank Group fell 4.68%. South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, both Nvidia suppliers, lost 1.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

Commodity Check

Gold steadied after its lowest close since September 2025, weighed down by stubborn US inflation and losses on Wall Street.Bullion hovered near $3,860 an ounce after slipping 0.7% in the previous session. Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $3,861.64 an ounce at 7:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver rose 0.3% to $47.17 an ounce, after tumbling 3.6% on Monday to its lowest close since October 2025. Platinum and palladium also edged higher.

Oil fell as signs emerged that supply is outpacing demand, and after Vice President JD Vance signalled the US wants to avoid a prolonged war in Iran. West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $85 a barrel after shedding more than 3% on Monday, while Brent closed near $92.In the US, average retail diesel prices have fallen back below $6 a gallon for the first time since early September, easing inflationary pressures.

Stock Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, pared some of their gains on Monday but settled in the green. The Nifty 50 ended 0.58% higher at 25,291.10 while the BSE Sensex was closed 0.63% higher at 82,104.79 level.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Down Over 1.5% As Nvidia, Other AI Chip Stocks Slump; Dow, S&P 500 Also In Red

Stocks In News

Tech Mahindra: LIC sold 2.12% stake via market transactions between September 2025 and November 2026, reducing shareholding from 10.83% to 8.71%.

LIC sold 2.12% stake via market transactions between September 2025 and November 2026, reducing shareholding from 10.83% to 8.71%. Sai Parenterals: Approved signing of a pact through its arm to acquire a majority stake in Bion Therapeutics India; also approved funding support for arm SP Analytics.

Approved signing of a pact through its arm to acquire a majority stake in Bion Therapeutics India; also approved funding support for arm SP Analytics. United Breweries: Launched Heineken Silver in Puducherry from November 16, expanding its premium beer portfolio.

Launched Heineken Silver in Puducherry from November 16, expanding its premium beer portfolio. BSE: BANKEX becomes the first Indian sectoral index futures contract approved by the US CFTC for offer and sale in the US.

BANKEX becomes the first Indian sectoral index futures contract approved by the US CFTC for offer and sale in the US. Capri Global: Approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through equity and debt.

Approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through equity and debt. Shukra Pharma: NSE approved company name change to Shukra Medtech.

NSE approved company name change to Shukra Medtech. Equitas Small Finance Bank: Dheeraj Kumar Gaur appointed Chief Risk Officer Designate with effect from November 16, 2026.

Dheeraj Kumar Gaur appointed Chief Risk Officer Designate with effect from November 16, 2026. Nuvama Wealth Management: Targets 15-20% CAGR in wealth management client assets over the long term; plans to double RM capacity in 3-5 years and expand NRI presence. H2FY27 launches in SIF, private credit and CRE funds to support AUM growth. Asset management business targets 6-8x AUM growth over five years.

Targets 15-20% CAGR in wealth management client assets over the long term; plans to double RM capacity in 3-5 years and expand NRI presence. H2FY27 launches in SIF, private credit and CRE funds to support AUM growth. Asset management business targets 6-8x AUM growth over five years. Hinduja Global: Expects growth momentum to improve as newer client engagements ramp up. Focused on margin expansion through better business mix and operational efficiencies. AI-led deals and Project GANGA expansion expected to support growth.

Expects growth momentum to improve as newer client engagements ramp up. Focused on margin expansion through better business mix and operational efficiencies. AI-led deals and Project GANGA expansion expected to support growth. Gujarat Themis Biosyn: MBJ adds Rs 557 crore revenue with 25% Ebitda margin in FY26. Fermentation capacity doubled to 990 KL. Expanding into plasmids, ADCs, peptides and precision fermentation.

MBJ adds Rs 557 crore revenue with 25% Ebitda margin in FY26. Fermentation capacity doubled to 990 KL. Expanding into plasmids, ADCs, peptides and precision fermentation. Vedanta: Clarified Supreme Court ruling on the Twin Star-Videocon insolvency case has no link to Vedanta as it is not a party to the proceedings.

Clarified Supreme Court ruling on the Twin Star-Videocon insolvency case has no link to Vedanta as it is not a party to the proceedings. Anand Rathi Wealth: To invest up to GBP 500,000 in wholly-owned UK subsidiary through additional equity subscription.

To invest up to GBP 500,000 in wholly-owned UK subsidiary through additional equity subscription. Piramal Finance: Targets ~25% AUM growth, ~50% PAT growth and RoAUM of ~2.5% by Q4FY27 exit. Targets Rs 1.5 lakh crore AUM by March 2028.

Targets ~25% AUM growth, ~50% PAT growth and RoAUM of ~2.5% by Q4FY27 exit. Targets Rs 1.5 lakh crore AUM by March 2028. State Bank of India: Completed acquisition of a 9.9% stake in CareEdge Global IFSC through purchase of 29.7 lakh equity shares.

Completed acquisition of a 9.9% stake in CareEdge Global IFSC through purchase of 29.7 lakh equity shares. FDC: Launched Rs 120 crore buyback to repurchase 24 lakh shares at Rs 500 apiece via tender route.

Launched Rs 120 crore buyback to repurchase 24 lakh shares at Rs 500 apiece via tender route. Genus Power: Reiterated FY27 revenue guidance of Rs 6,000-6,500 crore and Ebitda margin guidance of 18%.

Reiterated FY27 revenue guidance of Rs 6,000-6,500 crore and Ebitda margin guidance of 18%. P N Gadgil Jewellers: To set up a subsidiary and invest up to Rs 10 crore for diamond jewellery manufacturing through backward integration.

To set up a subsidiary and invest up to Rs 10 crore for diamond jewellery manufacturing through backward integration. Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed franchise agreement for a 42-room Keys Lite hotel in Banga, Punjab.

Signed franchise agreement for a 42-room Keys Lite hotel in Banga, Punjab. Senco Gold: Reported record Dhanteras sales of over Rs 2,426 crore, up 26% YoY. H1 FY27 topline crossed Rs 5,000 crore.

Reported record Dhanteras sales of over Rs 2,426 crore, up 26% YoY. H1 FY27 topline crossed Rs 5,000 crore. Hero Motors: To acquire an additional 39% stake in Hewland Engineering for about GBP 0.60 million, increasing ownership to 90%.

To acquire an additional 39% stake in Hewland Engineering for about GBP 0.60 million, increasing ownership to 90%. Jindal Saw: To sell step-down subsidiary Jindal Intellicom for Rs 15.45 crore.

To sell step-down subsidiary Jindal Intellicom for Rs 15.45 crore. SEAMEC: Secured a $3.7 million offshore diving services contract for an ONGC pipeline replacement project.

Secured a $3.7 million offshore diving services contract for an ONGC pipeline replacement project. Pace Digitek: Won a Rs 2,691 crore BESS supply and EPC contract from NTPC Green Energy for the Khavda Solar Project.

Won a Rs 2,691 crore BESS supply and EPC contract from NTPC Green Energy for the Khavda Solar Project. Karnataka Bank: Appointed Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as Interim MD & CEO for up to two months. Employee and officer unions have also called for a strike on November 18 over HR-related demands.

Appointed Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as Interim MD & CEO for up to two months. Employee and officer unions have also called for a strike on November 18 over HR-related demands. Orchid Pharma: Said core API business remains geared for long-term growth; expansion projects across KSMs, APIs, FDFs and novel drugs moving into execution.

Said core API business remains geared for long-term growth; expansion projects across KSMs, APIs, FDFs and novel drugs moving into execution. United Foodbrands: Targets 425-450 outlets by FY30.

Targets 425-450 outlets by FY30. Urban Company: Launched QIP; set floor price at Rs 161.03 per share.

Launched QIP; set floor price at Rs 161.03 per share. Dixon Technologies: To acquire washing machine manufacturing assets from Vimal Plast for up to Rs 49.75 crore.

To acquire washing machine manufacturing assets from Vimal Plast for up to Rs 49.75 crore. SML Mahindra: Approved a Rs 1,450 crore rights issue to fund acquisition of Mahindra Truck and Bus Division. Promoter Mahindra & Mahindra to participate at Rs 3,506 per share. Also appointed Ashish Kundra as Head - Marketing, Trucks & Buses from April 1, 2027.

Approved a Rs 1,450 crore rights issue to fund acquisition of Mahindra Truck and Bus Division. Promoter Mahindra & Mahindra to participate at Rs 3,506 per share. Also appointed Ashish Kundra as Head - Marketing, Trucks & Buses from April 1, 2027. Greaves Cotton: EV arm Ampere surpassed FY26 electric two-wheeler registrations in seven months of FY27, with registrations up 93% YoY to 70,333 units.

Global Cues

Europe: Industrial Production Data

India: Unemployment Rate Data

Canada: Inflation Rate Data

China: FDI Data

Australia: RBA Meeting Minutes

US: Fed Chair Warsh Speech

Other Key Triggers

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Delhi High Court to hear Novo Nordisk's case against the company on November 17, 2026.

Bulk Deals

HGS (India): Parmi Shah bought 98,400 shares at Rs 222.86 per share.

Skyways Air Services: Nileshkumar Thakkar Farshuram HUF bought 19.35 lakh shares at Rs 128.57 per share.

Baazar Style Retail: I K Agencies bought 5.3 lakh shares at Rs 461.48 per share.

V2 Retail: Abhijit Periwal sold 21.06 lakh shares at Rs 148.14 per share.

Insider Trades

Aurum PropTech: Aurum RealEstate Developers, promoter, bought 24,000 shares.

Vidya Wires: Shyamsundar Rathi, promoter and director, bought 3.91 lakh shares.

NCC: A V S R Holdings, promoter, bought 1.45 lakh shares; Sirisha Projects, promoter, bought 1.27 lakh shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%

Baazar Style Retail

Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%

Kama Holdings

Maharashtra Scooters

TVS Holdings

F&O Cues

Nifty November Futures up 0.6% at 25,321, trading at a premium of 150 points.

Maximum Call OI: 26,000

Maximum Put OI: 25,000

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Nov 17: Nifty Bulls Eye 25,400 Breakout Amid 'Reverse AI Trade'; GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Up Start

ASM / Ban List

Short-Term ASM: NA

F&O Ban: NA

Board Meetings: NA

Corporate Actions: NA

Lock-In Expiry: NA

Earnings: NA

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