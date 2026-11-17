Cyclone Akvan Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal, Andhra, Odisha On Alert

Cyclone Akvan has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted.

The weather system is likely to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19 before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, the cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20.

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At the time of landfall, the system is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph.

The cyclone was centred over the central parts of the south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal at 5:30 pm on Monday. It was located around 610 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The IMD said the system had moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 10 kmph during the six hours preceding its 5:30 pm bulletin on Monday.

Heavy Rainfall Alert For Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha

The approaching cyclone is expected to trigger heavy rainfall across several states over the coming days. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19. Telangana may experience heavy rainfall on November 20.

Odisha is likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between November 19 and 22. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected in parts of the state on November 18.

In Tamil Nadu, Chennai and neighbouring districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall from November 17. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and some other parts of the state for November 18 and 19, warning of very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for November 20.

Cyclone Akvan: West Bengal Also On Rain Alert

The impact of Cyclone Akvan is also expected to be felt in parts of West Bengal. The IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, across several southern districts from November 19.

Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore and Jhargram are among the areas likely to experience rainfall. Meanwhile, dry weather conditions are expected to continue over north Bengal during the next five days, according to the weather department.

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Step Up Cyclone Preparedness

With Cyclone Akvan approaching, the Odisha government has alerted all districts, particularly those in the southern and coastal regions, to remain prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.

The state government has directed district administrations to identify vulnerable areas and begin early evacuation of people living in low-lying and landslide-prone locations. In Ganjam, the district administration has identified areas that could face flooding and landslides.

A 24-hour control room will be functional in all the districts and the personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services have been kept ready for rescue and evacuation operations.

Suresh Pujari, the Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, declared that the state was completely equipped to face the coming cyclone.

The Special Relief Commissioner has been in touch with the collectors of all the 30 districts to check the preparedness and to guarantee the necessary arrangements.

The state is on alert as Cyclone Akvan threatens to become the third cyclone to hit the region in less than a month.

Cyclone Arnab caused damage and flooding in southern districts in October, while Cyclone Murasu triggered rainfall earlier this month. Cyclone Arnab had made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on October 28.

IMD Warns Of Strong Winds, Rough Sea Conditions

The IMD has also issued warnings for strong winds and rough sea conditions along the eastern coast as the cyclone gains strength.

On November 18, squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely along and off the Odisha coast. Similar wind conditions are expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

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On November 19 and 20, gale winds reaching 120-130 kmph, with gusts up to 145 kmph, are expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Rayalaseema may experience squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the same period.

The weather department has warned that rough sea conditions are likely to prevail in the Andaman Sea and along the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bay of Bengal, North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast, and Odisha coast until November 20.

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