Top News For School Assembly November 17, 2026: Cyclone Akvan, 25 Lakh Tablets For Students And More

As you prepare for the morning assembly of your school for November 17; NDTV Profit is starting a new edition of "Top News For Your Morning Assebly" to ensure you get the top headlines -- in an easy to understand format in one single article -- from November 16 and what is expected on November 17. We will bring this edition to you Monday to Friday on all school days. Make sure you to read this so you are well prepared for you School Assembly.

School Assembly News, November 17, 2026 in a glance: Cyclone Akvan Threatens Andhra Pradesh, India Wins ODI Series In New Zealand And 25 lakh Students in Uttar Pradesh to recieve Tablets

Read on to know the Top Headlines For November 17, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal, which can intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on November 17. The storm, called Akvan, is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring coastal areas.

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The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new phase of its free tablet distribution programme for students. Under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, the government will distribute 25 lakh additional tablets. The initiative will help students access online classes, educational resources and skill-development programmes.

3. India Approves New Train Service Connecting Ayodhya And Nepal

The Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train service between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Nepal. The train will cover approximately 604 kilometres and connect two important cultural destinations. The service is expected to make travel easier and strengthen ties between India and Nepal.

Top International News For November 17

Leaders from Southeast Asian countries including Prime Minister Narendra Modai have gathered in Manila, Philippines, for the ASEAN Summit to discuss important issues such as regional security, international trade and economic cooperation. ASEAN is a group of Southeast Asian nations that work together to promote peace, stability and development.

Indian Students continue to have the largest number of international students in the United States, according to the latest Open Doors Report. Around 3.39 lakh Indian students were studying or undertaking practical training in the US during the 2025-26 academic year. However, the number declined by 6.5 per cent compared with the previous year.

SpaceX has achieved an important milestone by successfully bringing its Starship spacecraft back to its launch tower after a space mission. The spacecraft completed 14 orbits around Earth and deployed 26 Starlink satellites. The achievement could help make future space missions more affordable by allowing spacecraft to be reused.

Sports News Headlines For November 17

The India's men's cricket team have secured an ODI series victory against New Zealand after winning the fifth match by 22 runs. The result marked India's first ODI series triumph in New Zealand after seven years.

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen has won the Kumamoto Masters Japan title after defeating Japan's Koki Watanabe in the men's singles final. Sen recovered from losing the first game to win the match 13-21, 21-18, 21-14. It was his second consecutive tournament title, marking another successful performance on the international badminton circuit.

Jay Shah has been reappointed as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second term. The decision was confirmed on November 16 after he was elected unopposed. The ICC is the organisation responsible for overseeing international cricket and organising major tournaments, including the Cricket World Cup.

Thought For The Day

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." — Nelson Mandela

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