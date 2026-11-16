Jay Shah Reappointed Unopposed As ICC Chairman For Second Term

Jay Shah on Monday was re-appointed unopposed as International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman for a second term at global body's Board meetings in Bali. The ICC said that this decision reflects the Board's confidence in Shah's leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, "I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world."

"We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport's history. Cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans," added Shah

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Jay Shah said that their responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events and they must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

Shah said, "I have always believed that cricket's greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come."

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