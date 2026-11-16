India Students To Get Four-Year Work Visa In New Zealand: Check details

Indian students pursuing doctoral degrees in New Zealand will now have an additional year to explore employment opportunities after graduation, with the country extending the maximum post-study work visa duration for eligible Indian PhD graduates from three to four years. The revised provision takes effect on Monday.

The decision is part of the immigration policy introduced under the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which came into effect on October 20, 2026. The agreement will now include measures to improve educational mobility and will create additional employment opportunities for Indian students and professionals.

According to Immigration New Zealand, Indian students who successfully complete a PhD at a recognised New Zealand educational institution can qualify for a post-study work visa valid for up to four years, subject to meeting the applicable immigration conditions. The extended duration applies only to eligible Indian doctoral graduates.

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The additional year will give candidates more time to gain professional experience, pursue research-related careers and seek employment in their field of interest after completing their studies.

The trade agreement has increased post-study employment opportunities for students pursuing other academic programmes as well. Graduates with bachelor's degrees, including honours can qualify for post-study work opportunities lasting up to two years, while those completing eligible master's programmes can receive permission to work for up to three years.

Indian students obtaining a bachelor's degree with First Class Honours in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), including information and communications technology, qualify for post-study work opportunities of up to three years.

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However, students need to fulfil certain relevant academic and immigration criteria to access the benefit, which are specified under the FTA.

Apart from extending post-study employment opportunities, the FTA includes provisions concerning students' ability to work while pursuing higher education.

At present, international students can work for up to 25 hours per week while pursuing their studies. The agreement establishes a commitment to provide Indian students with at least 20 hours of weekly work rights if New Zealand revises its student employment policy in future.

New Zealand also plans to introduce a working holiday programme for Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age within two years of the agreement taking effect. The scheme will provide up to 1,000 places annually, allowing successful applicants to stay in the country for up to a year.

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