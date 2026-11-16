Indo Count Weaves In Dolat Capital's 'Buy' Initiation, Sees Up To 31% Upside; Check Target Price

The brokerage views Indo Count as more than a cyclical textile recovery story. The recovery in the core bed-linen business is occurring alongside a structural transformation toward a more diversified, US-onshored and increasingly value-added bedding platform.

The combination of higher utilisation in the core business, ramp-up of the US utility-bedding platform, increasing contribution from branded products and lower incremental capital intensity provides a pathway to strong earnings growth, RoCE recovery and balance sheet deleveraging.

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Dolat Capital Report

Domestic brokerage firm Dolat Capital has initiated coverage on Indo Count Industries Ltd. with Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 717 based on 23 times FY29E price/eanings (implied EV/EBITDA of 14.5x FY29E). The set target price implies a potential upside of up to 31% from the reports market price.

Indo Count is one of India's leading home textile manufacturers and a major exporter of bed linen to the United States. The company manufactures bed sheets, pillowcases, comforters, quilts and other bedding products, serving global retailers, department stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce platforms. Over the years, the company has established long-standing relationships with leading global customers, supported by its manufacturing scale, product development capabilities and integrated downstream operations.

The company has evolved from a business historically focused on bed-linen manufacturing and exports into a broader home-textile platform under its "Indo Count 2.0" strategy.

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Indo Count has expanded into fashion bedding, utility bedding and institutional bedding, while simultaneously building a portfolio of owned and licensed brands. This includes Wamsutta, Fieldcrest, Waverly and GAIAM, alongside licensed partnerships in categories such as utility bedding. The transformation is aimed at broadening the company's product offering and increasing its participation in higher-value segments of the home-textile value chain.

The brokerage views Indo Count as more than a cyclical textile recovery story. The recovery in the core bed-linen business is occurring alongside a structural transformation toward a more diversified, US-onshored and increasingly value-added bedding platform.

The combination of higher utilisation in the core business, ramp-up of the US utility-bedding platform, increasing contribution from branded products and lower incremental capital intensity provides a pathway to strong earnings growth, RoCE recovery and balance sheet deleveraging.

Key risks:

Adverse changes in US tariff and trade policies, lower utilisation, pricing pressure or slower new-business ramp-up could prevent the projected EBITDA margin expansion. Currency volatility could also impact reported profitability and cash flows, despite partial natural hedging and the use of forward contracts and options.

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