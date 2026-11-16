Amber Enterprises Q2 Review: Nirmal Bang Turns Cautious, Lowers Rating, Target Price; Key Reasons

The EMS company's revenue was Rs 2,630 crore (+59.5% YoY), 28% above Nirmal Bang's estimate, but EBITDA margin contracted 179 bps to 3.7% on partial commodity pass-through (~50%, balance from Q3), rupee depreciation, minimum-wage revisions, Sri City Unit 2 under-absorption, fixed-price railway contracts and a Rs 13.5 crore PPA inventory unwind. EBITDA of Rs 98.5 crore missed estimate by 19%, and the adjusted loss was Rs 70.6 crore (vs brokerage's estimated profit of Rs 8.2 crore)

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Nirmal Bang Report

Following Amber Enterprises India Ltd. mixed September-quarter performance, the brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and cut its target price to Rs 7,530 from Rs 8,376, citing concerns over stake dilution in fast-growing electronics subsidiary IL JIN and muted profit growth in its core businesses.

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The EMS company's revenue was Rs 2,630 crore (+59.5% YoY), 28% above Nirmal Bang's estimate, but EBITDA margin contracted 179 bps to 3.7% on partial commodity pass-through (~50%, balance from Q3), rupee depreciation, minimum-wage revisions, Sri City Unit 2 under-absorption, fixed-price railway contracts and a Rs 13.5 crore PPA inventory unwind. EBITDA of Rs 98.5 crore missed estimate by 19%, and the adjusted loss was Rs 70.6 crore (vs brokerage's estimated profit of Rs 8.2 crore)

According to the brokerage, Amber's long-term growth story is increasingly tied to IL JIN, which accounted for about 38% of its fair value estimate. It expects an IL JIN IPO in mid-FY28, along with conversion of preference shares, which could reduce Amber's effective stake in the subsidiary from around 90% to 51% by FY29.

While Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities raised its revenue estimates for FY27-FY29 by 7-12% to reflect the ramp-up in Oppo-led mobile manufacturing, it cut EBITDA forecasts by 2-6.5% and adjusted PAT estimates by 28-38%, citing lower-margin mobile manufacturing, higher depreciation, increased interest costs and rising minority interests after the proposed dilution.



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