Stocks To Buy: Three Top Stock Picks By Motilal Oswal's Chandan Taparia

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open with modest gains on Monday amid a fall in crude oil prices. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a cautiously positive start for the frontline indices.

In the previous session, the domestic equity market ended lower, with the Nifty 50 slipping below 25,200 level.

Nifty 50 remained rangebound for most of the session and formed a bearish candle on the daily frame, indicating some pause in the momentum despite support based buying intact at lower levels.

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According to Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the index formed a small bodied bullish candle on the weekly frame and gave the highest closing of the last 35 weeks.

“Now, Nifty 50 has to cross and hold above 25,200 zones for an up move towards 25,350 then 25,450 zones, while supports have shifted to 25,050 then 24,950 zones,” said Taparia.

On the Nifty options front, maximum call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,200 then 25,500 strike, while maximum put OI is at 25,000 then 25,100 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,200 then 25,100 strike, while put writing is seen at 25,100 then 25,000 strike, he noted.

“Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,800 to 25,600 zones, while an immediate range between 25,000 to 25,400 levels,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty index ended 484.40 points, or 0.79%, lower at 61,034.10 on Friday, forming a bearish candle with an inside bar on the daily chart, indicating a pause in the ongoing uptrend.

“On the weekly chart, Bank Nifty formed a bullish candle keeping the broader trend positive. Now, it has to hold above 61,000 zones for an up move towards 61,500 then its all-time high of 61,764 levels, while support is seen at 60,750 then 60,500 zones,” said Taparia.

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Stocks To Buy Today

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 16 November 2026. These stock picks are BSE, One 97 Communications and Bharti Airtel shares.

BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,170 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,820

BSE share price has been forming higher lows on the daily chart over the last few sessions, indicating that support levels are gradually shifting higher. It has formed a strong base around the Rs 3,500 zone and is now inching higher, highlighting improving buying interest, Taparia said.

Volumes have also picked up over the last few sessions, suggesting increased participation and strengthening the positive price structure. Sustaining this momentum could support further upside in the coming sessions, he added.

Taparia recommends buying BSE shares for a target price of Rs 4,170, while maintaining a stop loss of Rs 3,820 level.

Paytm | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,060 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,870

Paytm share price has scaled a fresh all-time high for the first time since its listing nearly five years ago, indicating strong bullish momentum. It has formed a large bullish candle on the weekly chart and continues to maintain a higher-top and higher-bottom formation, highlighting sustained buying interest.

The broader strength across new-age stocks is also providing additional support to the ongoing uptrend. The positive price structure indicates potential for further upside.

Taparia has a ‘Buy' call and Paytm share price target of Rs 2,060 and a stop loss of Rs 1,870.

Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,230 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,040

Bharti Airtel share price formed a bullish candle and is now on the verge of a fresh pole-and-flag breakout, indicating improving bullish momentum. A decisive move above the Rs 2,120 zone could trigger a sharp upmove towards its all-time high zone of Rs 2,150 and beyond. Sustained buying interest and a successful breakout could further strengthen the ongoing uptrend, said Taparia.

He suggests buying Bharti Airtel shares for a target price of Rs 2,230, while keeping a stop loss at Rs 2,040 level.

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