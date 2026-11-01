Germany vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Germany will take on the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League League A Group A2 encounter on Monday, November 16. The match will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Both teams will be looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Netherlands currently lead Group A2, while Germany are third in the standings. Germany will need a positive result to strengthen their chances of progressing to the next stage.

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Germany vs Netherlands: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and the Netherlands will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Germany vs Netherlands: Time

The Germany vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match will kick off at 1:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, November 17.

Germany vs Netherlands: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and the Netherlands will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Germany vs Netherlands: Recent Form

Germany head into the encounter after registering a 3-1 victory over Serbia in their previous UEFA Nations League fixture on November 13.

Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda were among the goalscorers for Germany. The Netherlands, meanwhile, come into the match after recording a dominant 7-0 win over Greece in their previous Group A2 encounter.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Germany vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Germany vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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