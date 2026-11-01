Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27: Live Streaming, Where To Watch Second Round Matches In India

The second round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will begin on Monday, November 16, with teams returning to action in India's domestic T20 tournament.

The competition features 38 teams, divided into the Elite and Plate divisions, with several matches scheduled across different venues on the same day.

A total of 32 teams are competing in the Elite division, which is split into four groups of eight teams each. The six remaining teams are part of the Plate division.

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The top two teams from each Elite group will advance to the Super League stage, while the top two teams in the Plate competition will qualify for the Plate final.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Second Round Schedule

The second round will feature 19 matches across the Elite and Plate divisions on November 16. Some of the key fixtures include Rajasthan taking on defending champions Jharkhand, Gujarat facing Mumbai and Delhi playing Punjab.

The scheduled Elite division fixtures are:

Time (IST) Match 9:00 AM Rajasthan vs Jharkhand 9:00 AM Railways vs Bihar 9:00 AM Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra 8:00 AM Vidarbha vs Odisha 11:00 AM Jammu and Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu 11:00 AM Uttarakhand vs Goa 11:00 AM Madhya Pradesh vs Assam 11:00 AM Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh 1:30 PM Mizoram vs Baroda 1:30 PM Saurashtra vs Haryana 1:30 PM Tripura vs Puducherry 1:30 PM Gujarat vs Mumbai 4:30 PM Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad 4:30 PM Kerala vs Maharashtra 4:30 PM Delhi vs Punjab 4:30 PM Bengal vs Chandigarh

The Plate division will also see Sikkim face Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland take on Manipur at 11:00 AM, while Services will play Meghalaya at 4:30 PM.

Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Telecast?

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Streaming?

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Cricket fans should check the platform's schedule to find out which matches will be available for live streaming, as not every fixture will be covered.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Defending Champions

Jharkhand are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won their maiden title in the 2025-26 season after defeating Haryana by 69 runs in the final.

Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in the title win, scoring 101 runs off 49 deliveries as Jharkhand posted 262/3. Anukul Roy was named Player of the Tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Tournament Final

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The 2026-27 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will conclude on December 6, with the final scheduled after the Super League stage. The Plate division final will take place on November 24.

Time (IST) Match 8:30 AM Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh 8:30 AM Nagaland vs Manipur 1:00 PM Services vs Meghalaya

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