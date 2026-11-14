Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Keeps Breaking Records. His Latest One Has Nothing To Do With Batting

Surpassing Croatia's Zach Vukusic, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at 15 years and 232 days, has become the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket on Saturday after being named Bihar's skipper for their opening fixture of the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Saurashtra at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

The achievement is another remarkable milestone to his growing list of cricketing achievements, but this time, the teenage sensation has made history without wielding the bat.

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Sooryavanshi broke the previous record held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who had captained his national side in a T20 International at the age of 17 years and 311 days in August 2025.

The achievement puts the Bihar youngster more than two years ahead of the previous record-holder in terms of age.

Bihar won the toss and elected to bat against Saurashtra, led by experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

According to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), Sooryavanshi has been entrusted with the captaincy for the team's first two matches in the tournament. The association had announced a 17-member squad last Friday, naming Suraj Kashyap as vice-captain.

This is not the first time the youngster has been given a leadership role. Earlier this year, he was appointed vice-captain of East Zone for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, serving as deputy to Ishan Kishan.

Sooryavanshi already has several age-related records to his name, particularly in the shortest format. In 2025, he became the youngest batter to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, reaching the landmark in just 58 deliveries against Maharashtra.

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He also holds the distinction of being the youngest player to register a century in men's T20 cricket.

Representing Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 Indian Premier League, he hammered a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, announcing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the game.

His latest achievement comes after his appearance for India during the T20I tour of New Zealand, where he featured in two matches and scored 49 runs.

After being named Bihar captain for the opening two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures, Sooryavanshi is expected to join the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 19.

For a player who has already rewritten several batting records, his latest milestone signals that his rise in Indian cricket is extending beyond individual performances and into leadership.

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