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151 Nations Said Yes, 7 Said No: Where India Stood On Fresh UN Vote That Goes Against Israel

The resolution, moved by Uruguay, demands that Israel stop exploiting and damaging natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territory and the Syrian Golan.

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151 Nations Said Yes, 7 Said No: Where India Stood On Fresh UN Vote That Goes Against Israel
Photo by Emad El Byed on Unsplash

When the UN General Assembly took up a resolution on Palestinian control over land, water and energy this week, India sided with the large majority. The United States and Israel did not.

The resolution cleared the 193-member Assembly on Wednesday, with 151 votes in favour. Just seven nations voted no. Another 11 countries abstained, according to news agency PTI.

Uruguay moved the text, which centres on the long-term control that Palestinians and residents of the occupied Golan have over the natural resources around them.

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The Core Message

The resolution's central point is that these resources belong to the people living there. It restates what it calls their "inalienable rights" over land, water and energy, and tells Israel to stop using up, damaging or putting these resources at risk in both the occupied Palestinian territory and the Golan.

Wall And Settlements

The text singles out Israel's separation wall and its settlements, including those built in and around East Jerusalem. It holds that they breach international law and cut Palestinians off from resources that are rightfully theirs.

Member states also called on Israel to fully honour the obligations laid out by the International Court of Justice in its July 2004 advisory opinion, along with other relevant UN resolutions on the issue.

Homes, Water And Power

A large part of the resolution focuses on damage on the ground. It wants Israel to stop tearing down Palestinian homes and taking over farmland, wells and civilian buildings. It also wants Israel to stop destroying the pipes that carry water and sewage, and the grid that supplies power.

Environmental harm is flagged as well. The resolution asks Israel to put a stop to activity that harms the environment, including by settlers, and specifically mentions the dumping of waste in the occupied areas.

Broader Demands

Beyond specific actions, the Assembly called on Israel to respect international law, including humanitarian law. It also asked Israel to abandon any measure meant to change the nature or legal standing of the occupied territory, including East Jerusalem.

The resolution also pointed to the pressing need for rebuilding and development work, including in Gaza, and urged support for such efforts.

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