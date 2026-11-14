Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2027 Postponed Due to Census; Revised Dates Awaited

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for February 2027 due to preparations for the upcoming Census. The board confirmed that the decision was announced on Saturday with regards to postponing examinations for both classes 10 and 12 from February, However, RBSE has not confirmed the revised date of examination.

The decision would impact students preparing for the 2027 secondary and senior secondary examination across Rajasthan. Now, a fresh timetable is expected to be published on ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the board's official website.

On November 7, RBSE had announced that Class 10 and Class 12 examinations would begin on February 16, 2027. The board had also revised the examination timings, shifting the commencement of papers from 8:30 am to 10:30 am.

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However, the latest announcement has superseded the earlier schedule, requiring students and schools to await further instructions.

In a post on its official X account, the Rajasthan Board stated:

The postponement is linked to Census 2027, which is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027, with the house-listing and housing census exercise continuing until February 28.

The nationwide exercise will require substantial administrative resources, including government employees and public infrastructure. Schools and teaching staff may also be involved in census-related duties, potentially creating logistical challenges if board examinations are conducted during the same period.

Meanwhile, RBSE published model question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 students preparing for the 2027 examinations. The papers are available on the board's official website under the 'Books/Old Papers/Model Questions' section.

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Students can download subject-wise practice papers to familiarise themselves with the examination pattern, question formats and marking system. Previous years' question papers are also available for additional preparation.

For the 2026 academic session, the Rajasthan Board conducted Class 10 examinations from February 12 to February 28, while Class 12 examinations were held between February 12 and March 11.

Students have been advised to continue their preparations for the upcoming exams and regularly check the official RBSE website for revised subject-wise timetable, examination timing and further announcements.

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