India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup Final

India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, November 14, with the continental title at stake.

The two teams will meet again after Pakistan defeated India by three wickets in their group-stage encounter. India will be looking to turn the tables in the final, while Pakistan will aim to defend its title.

India booked their place in the summit clash after registering an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in the semi-final. Chasing a target of 228 runs, India reached the target in 36.5 overs.

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Captain Lakshya Raichandani led the chase with an unbeaten 93 off 90 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag also scored a half-century.

Pakistan, meanwhile, secured their place in the final after defeating Bangladesh in the second semi-final. The two sides will now face off for the title at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Date And Time

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, November 14. The match will begin at 10:30 a.m. IST, while the toss is scheduled for 10 a.m. IST.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Venue

The final will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, Oman.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Live Telecast

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Teams

India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid (WK), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani, Kushagra Ojha.

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Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf (C), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Hayam Khan.

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