US Flights Grounded LIVE: Nationwide Shutdown Lifted, Officials Assure 'No Threat To Public'

US Flights Grounded LIVE: United States briefly grounded all flights on Friday due to an air traffic control 'communications issues', the Federal Aviation Administration said. The latest nationwide ground marks the third such incident in US history, coming after a 2023 issue with the FAA's safety notification system for pilots and dispatchers, and the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
US Flights Grounded LIVE: US Denies Role Of Cyber Attack For Shutdown
"We have seen zero evidence that this was a cyber attack or an SI attack." @SecMullinDHS on the FAA ground stop. https://t.co/6kXm0jyCmh— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 14, 2026
US Flights Grounded LIVE: What Happened To Communications System?
“Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data, and they went down,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news conference. “And I shouldn’t say they went down. They started to give us inconsistency in the data from those from those routers. And because of that, we shut the system down.”
US Flights Grounded LIVE: Halt Lifted
The nationwide ground was lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration after a communications issue brought flight departures across the US to a halt, according to a notice on their website, clearing the path for airlines to resume operations after more than four hours.
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