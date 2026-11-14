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US Flights Grounded LIVE: Nationwide Shutdown Lifted, Officials Assure 'No Threat To Public'

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US Flights Grounded LIVE: Nationwide Shutdown Lifted, Officials Assure 'No Threat To Public'
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US Flights Grounded LIVE: United States briefly grounded all flights on Friday due to an air traffic control 'communications issues', the Federal Aviation Administration said. The latest nationwide ground marks the third such incident in US history, coming after a 2023 issue with the FAA's safety notification system for pilots and dispatchers, and the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Nov 14, 2026 07:49 (IST)
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US Flights Grounded LIVE: US Denies Role Of Cyber Attack For Shutdown

Nov 14, 2026 07:37 (IST)
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US Flights Grounded LIVE: What Happened To Communications System?

“Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data, and they went down,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news conference. “And I shouldn’t say they went down. They started to give us inconsistency in the data from those from those routers. And because of that, we shut the system down.”
 

Nov 14, 2026 07:36 (IST)
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US Flights Grounded LIVE: Halt Lifted

The nationwide ground was lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration after a communications issue brought flight departures across the US to a halt, according to a notice on their website, clearing the path for airlines to resume operations after more than four hours.
 

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