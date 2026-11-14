Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, November 14? Check Here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India will remain closed today, November 14 since it is the second Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27.

When Are Banks Closed?

The central bank marks bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

The next bank holiday is tomorrow, November 15, 2026 as it is a Sunday. In addition to the weekend holidays, the next bank holiday is on November 16, when banks in Bihar will next remain closed due to Chhath Puja. Notably, banks are scheduled to remain closed in this region for two consecutive days, hence plan your bank visit accordingly.

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Can You Access Any Services On A Bank Holiday?

Banks usually offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays for convenient financial transactions.

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Bank Holidays In November

Apart from weekend holidays, banks were scheduled to remain closed for eight days this month.

November Bank Holidays 2026

November 9 - Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja (Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh)

November 10 - Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim)

November 11 - Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti (Sikkim, West Bengal, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh)

November 13 - Wangala Festival (Meghalaya)

November 16 - Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) (Bihar, Jharkhand)

November 23 - Seng Kut Snem (Meghalaya)

November 24 - Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima (Mizoram, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, J&K, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh)

November 27 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi (Karnataka)

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