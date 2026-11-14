Argentina vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly ?

Argentina will take on Uruguay in an international friendly as both sides prepare for a new chapter following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match will be played at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on Friday, November 13. It will also mark Argentina's first match in the post-Lionel Messi era, following the forward's retirement from international football.

Lionel Scaloni's side will look to continue its winning run, while Uruguay will aim to build momentum under new head coach Diego Forlán, who took charge after Marcelo Bielsa's departure.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino Becomes Manchester United's Eighth Permanent Manager Since Alex Ferguson's Retirement In 2013

The two South American rivals last met in March 2025 during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, when Argentina secured a 1-0 win in Montevideo through a goal from Thiago Almada.

Argentina vs Uruguay: Date

The international friendly between Argentina and Uruguay will be played on Friday, November 13, 2026, in Argentina. For viewers in India, the match will take place in the early hours of Saturday, November 14.

Argentina vs Uruguay: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, November 14.

Argentina vs Uruguay: Venue

The international friendly will be played at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando, popularly known as La Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

An India-specific television broadcast partner for the Argentina vs Uruguay international friendly could not be confirmed at the time of writing.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

An official live-streaming platform for viewers in India could not be independently confirmed at the time of writing.

In Argentina, the match is scheduled to be televised on Telefe and TyC Sports, with streaming available on TyC Sports Play.

Argentina vs Uruguay: Predicted Lineups

Argentina: Gerónimo Rulli/Emiliano Martínez; Agustín Giay, Leonardo Balerdi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico/Facundo Medina; Exequiel Palacios/Valentín Barco, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández; Nicolás Paz, Julián Álvarez, Thiago Almada/Franco Prestianni.

ALSO READ: Did Ronaldo, Messi Watch Ramayana? Viral Instagram Stories Spark Buzz On X

Uruguay: Cristopher Fiermarín; Guillermo Varela, Ronald Araújo, Mathías Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira; Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Araújo.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.