Did Ronaldo, Messi Watch Ramayana? Viral Instagram Stories Spark Buzz On X

After Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have now been dragged into the online buzz surrounding Ramayana: Part 1. Viral screenshots claiming that the two football legends shared Instagram stories praising the film are circulating widely on social media.

The claims come days after a similar unverified post involving Virat Kohli circulated online. However, there is no credible evidence that either Ronaldo or Messi has posted a review of the upcoming Indian epic.

Fake Posts Attributed To Messi And Ronaldo

The viral images show both footballers supposedly appreciating the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, along with director Nitesh Tiwari's vision.

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The posts also contain almost identical messages, describing the film as an extraordinary cinematic experience and praising its scale, storytelling, visuals and music.

One of the circulating screenshots shows an Instagram story allegedly shared by Messi. The message praises Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram, highlighting the actor's grace, composure and conviction. It also applauds Yash's screen presence as Ravana and calls Sai Pallavi's performance beautiful.

The supposed post further praises Tiwari's direction, describing the film's scale, storytelling, visuals and music as being on another level. It ends by calling Ramayana a masterpiece and expressing appreciation for Indian cinema.

A similar screenshot has been shared in Ronaldo's name, carrying almost the same message. The images have sparked reactions on X, with users joking about the film's growing international reach and Namit Malhotra's promotional strategy. Some posts even described the supposed celebrity reviews as an unexpected crossover between football and Indian cinema.

However, neither screenshot has been supported by a verified post from the footballers' official social media accounts.

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Virat Kohli's Viral Fake Review

This is not the first time a global sports personality has been linked to a supposed Ramayana review. A few days earlier, a screenshot claiming that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had praised the film on his Instagram story went viral on X.

There was no evidence that Kohli had shared the message. When a user asked Grok to verify the screenshot, the AI chatbot reportedly replied that it was fabricated and that no credible reports or verified posts supported the claim.

Ramayana Box Office Milestone

The viral claims come as Ramayana: Part 1 continues to make headlines with positive reviews and major box office milestones, including crossing Rs 100 crore from its South Indian dubbed versions in just six days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. It was released in theatres on November 5.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Creates Another Box Office Record, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Net In South Indian Dubbed Languages

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