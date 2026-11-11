Lost Your Job? Here's How To Withdraw Your PF And Avoid The Tax Trap

Losing your job can put immediate pressure on your finances. Between paying EMIs, managing household expenses and looking for another job, your Provident Fund (PF) balance can seem like an easy source of cash.

But before you withdraw it, take a moment to understand how much you can take out, when you can withdraw it and whether the money will be taxed.

Your PF is meant to support you in the long run. Withdrawing it without understanding the rules could mean losing part of your savings to tax.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Step 1: Check Your PF Balance

Start by checking how much money you have in your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. You can check your balance through the EPFO Member Portal or the UMANG app.

Make sure your UAN is active and that your Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are linked and verified. These details can also help avoid problems when you file your withdrawal claim.

Step 2: Know How Much You Can Withdraw

If you have lost your job, you don't necessarily have to withdraw your entire PF balance.

Under the revised EPFO withdrawal rules, up to 75% of the PF balance can be withdrawn immediately after job loss, while the remaining 25% can be withdrawn after 12 months of unemployment.

The claim can be submitted online through the EPFO portal, provided your account and KYC details are in order.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Will HRA, Transport Allowance And Other Benefits Also Increase?

Step 3: Watch Out For The Five-Year Rule

This is the part you shouldn't overlook.

If you withdraw your PF before completing five years of continuous service, the withdrawal can become taxable, subject to the applicable tax rules.

Once you complete five years of eligible continuous service, PF withdrawals are generally tax-exempt.

Also, switching jobs doesn't necessarily mean your five-year period starts all over again. If your PF account was transferred from your previous employer to the new employer, the earlier period of service can count towards the five-year requirement.

Step 4: Check Whether TDS Applies

If your PF withdrawal is taxable, TDS may also apply depending on the amount withdrawn and the applicable rules.

Keeping your PAN linked to your UAN is important, as the TDS rate can be higher when PAN details are not available.

Should You Withdraw Your PF After Losing Your Job?

If you have enough savings to manage your expenses while looking for another job, leaving your PF untouched could help preserve your retirement corpus and allow it to continue earning interest.

Before making the withdrawal, look at your emergency savings, monthly expenses, EMIs and how long you expect your job search to take.

Your PF can provide a financial cushion during a difficult period. But if you don't need the money immediately, keeping it invested may be the better option for your long-term finances.

ALSO READ: Lakhs Of Points Gone Overnight: Amex Cardholders Allege Retroactive Rewards Clawback

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.