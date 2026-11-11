J&K Terror Attack: Security Personnel Injured In Firing At CRPF Camp In Kulgam

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a security checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack took place at around 2.15 pm at Akhran, near Mir Bazar, when unidentified attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fired at CRPF personnel deployed at a naka (checkpoint) before fleeing the spot.

Following the attack, additional security personnel were deployed in the area, with barricades put up near the site. Security forces were also seen patrolling the area in armoured vehicles as reinforcements arrived.

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"Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon," the CRPF said in a statement.

Authorities launched a cordon and search operation to track down the attackers. Loudspeaker announcements were also made, asking locals to remain indoors as security operations continued.

"The incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment," the CRPF statement added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also in Kulgam district on Wednesday, although he was not near the site of the attack.

According to NDTV, Visuals from the ground showed the injured CRPF personnel being taken into hospital on stretchers, with medical teams rushing to provide assistance.

In a separate incident in October, four CRPF personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Alarmedgu camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district while they were defusing residual explosives.

(This is a developing story.)

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