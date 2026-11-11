Zerodha Says Glitch At BSE Temporarily Stalled F&O Price Updates Across Brokers

Zerodha on Wednesday flagged a technical issue at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that disrupted price updates in the futures and options (F&O) segment across brokers, raising concerns among market participants tracking derivatives prices.

In a post on X, the brokerage said it was experiencing problems with price updates for BSE's F&O segment across brokers and was in touch with the exchange to resolve the issue.

"There is an issue with price updates for the F&O segment across brokers from BSE. We're in touch with the exchange to resolve this at the earliest," Zerodha said in its post.

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The brokerage also directed customers to its official bulletin page for further updates on the disruption. In a subsequent posted on its bulletin at 2:36 PM, Zerodha confirmed that the issue had been resolved. The initial alert was published at 2:12 PM on November 11, according to the brokerage's bulletin.

The disruption was related to price updates in BSE's derivatives segment and was reported across brokers. However, Zerodha did not specify the technical reason behind the issue or provide details on the number of traders affected.

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