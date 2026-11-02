8th Pay Commission: Will HRA, Transport Allowance And Other Benefits Also Increase?

The 8th Central Pay Commission has become a key concern for central government employees and pensioners, who are waiting for details of the next revision in salaries, pensions and allowances. Employee organisations have also called for changes to benefits such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA) and Dearness Allowance (DA), which could affect their overall take-home pay.

Higher House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Rising property prices and rental costs across major cities have made accommodation an increasingly expensive proposition for central government employees. The employee associations have called for a comprehensive review of the existing House Rent Allowance (HRA) structure. Proposals from the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) include increasing the rates to 36% for X-category cities, 24% for Y-category cities and 12% for Z-category cities.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Why The Latest DA Hike May Shrink Your Real Salary Raise

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

According to employee bodies, the existing allowance structure has struggled to keep pace with rising property and rental prices. Revising the rates, they argue, would help prevent employees from bearing an excessive share of housing costs.

Revised Transport Allowance (TA) and Commuting Relief

The rising cost of commuting has added to the financial pressures faced by central government employees. Higher fuel prices, increasing public transport fares and traffic congestion have made daily journeys more expensive, prompting employee organisations to seek changes to the Transport Allowance structure. One of the key demands by AINPSEF is a minimum monthly allowance of Rs 9,000 for employees in Level 1.

Railway employee unions have also raised demands for better compensation for staff working in challenging operational environments. Their proposals include enhanced risk and hardship allowances, hazard pay and revised dress allowances for personnel involved in round-the-clock operations and maintenance work.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Dearness Allowance could play an important role in determining the financial outcome of the 8th Pay Commission. Experts point out that when DA reaches certain levels, including the anticipated 70% threshold, the possibility of combining it with basic pay often becomes a subject of discussion.

A merger would raise the basic salary on which several other benefits are calculated. This could have a cascading effect on HRA, other pay-linked allowances and pension calculations. Consequently, employees could see an improvement in their overall remuneration rather than just a change in the DA component.

At this stage, the proposed revisions should not be mistaken for confirmed policy decisions. The commission's final recommendations will determine the proposed changes, subject to approval from the Union Cabinet. The government will also need to issue detailed implementation instructions before employees can establish their revised entitlements.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.