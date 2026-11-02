Punjab Elections: Big Setback To AAP, Three MLAs Join BJP After Resigning

MLAs Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva felicitated their induction into the party.

Earlier in the day, suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said he resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In a post on Facebook, Singh -- the MLA from Amritsar North seat -- said he has sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

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Singh, along with Punjab MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at its headquarters here.

His resignation from the Punjab Assembly came on the heels of two other AAP legislators -- Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Patiala district -- resigning from the party on Sunday.



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