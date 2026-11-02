'Genuinely Think It's A Game Changer': PV Sindhu Reacts To X User On 'Temple' Heart Rate Accuracy Study

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu reacted to an X user's post questioning the accuracy of 'Temple', a wearable device developed by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal. Temple is a compact brain-monitoring wearable designed to be worn on the side of the head using adhesive grips.
The health-tech device tracks physiological signals, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation.
Reacting to the user's post, PV Sindhu wrote, “I've been using it myself, and I genuinely think it's a game changer!”
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
I've been using it myself, and I genuinely think it's a game changer! 💪❤️ I've been working closely with Deepi and his team to figure out how we can get the most meaningful metrics, not just for me, but for athletes in general. And the more I use it, the more I believe in what they're building. It's honestly incredible how something so small can be so effective 💪❤️— PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 1, 2026
“I've been working closely with Deepi and his team to figure out how we can get the most meaningful metrics, not just for me, but for athletes in general. And the more I use it, the more I believe in what they're building,” she added.
“It's honestly incredible how something so small can be so effective,” Sindhu said.
ALSO READ: Made-To-Order Brain Monitor: Deepinder Goyal's 'Temple' Goes Live; Check Price And How To Buy
The X user, named Asad Siddiqui, wrote a post tagging Deepinder Goyal's latest study on Temple's heart rate tracking accuracy. Siddiqui called for independent verification of the claims made by the company.
“The graph posted from Temple's side, but it would be much better if an independent, trusted 3rd party could verify these claims, ideally an athlete who regularly uses other brands as well,” he wrote.
The graph posted from Temple's side, but it would be much better if an independent, trusted 3rd party could verify these claims ideally an athlete who regularly uses other brands as well. If it's genuine, I'd expect raw and honest reviews not podcasters to promote it for money.— Asad Siddiqui (@AsadSiddiiqui) November 1, 2026
“If it's genuine, I'd expect raw and honest reviews, not podcasters to promote it for money,” he added.
Earlier, Goyal had shared details about Temple's heart rate tracking accuracy among athletes in an X post. “At @temple, one of our missions is to become the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. And today, let's start with the basics: Heart Rate (HR),” he wrote.
“You would think accurate HR tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most. To see whether Temple is the most accurate wearable on something as basic as HR, we gave ourselves a high bar to aspire to. A Polar H10 chest strap, taped to the chest. Taped, because worn the usual way, straps lose contact mid-sprint and miss beats. We benchmarked five flagship wearables against that reference, from rest to max effort, second by second,” he added.
At @temple, one of our missions is to become the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. And today, let's start with the basics: Heart Rate (HR). You would think accurate HR tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most. To see whether Temple is the most accurate wearable on something as basic as HR, we gave ourselves a high bar to aspire to. A Polar H10 chest strap, taped to the chest. Taped, because worn the usual way, straps lose contact mid-sprint and miss beats. We benchmarked five flagship wearables against that reference, from rest to max effort, second by second. All the other leading wearables were well behind Temple in our study. Apple Watch Series 12 came closest. Temple also beat the untaped chest strap, the industry's benchmark, in zones 4 and 5. Why does Temple win? Two reasons. 1. Temple uses adhesive, so its lab condition is its wear condition. You'll experience our study outcomes in real life. 2. The location. Your temple sits right over a major artery, and it's the one patch of skin that doesn't clamp down its blood flow when you go hard. We tested the same sensor at four body sites. The temple was the most accurate of the four. Charts attached. Accurate HR makes Temple better at so much more downstream. More soon. The full paper and data are live right now at https://t.co/ovabS2dvnY, and an extended study by independent researchers is underway. We invite further independent replication in more conditions, and will fund it. Write to us at research@temple.com— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 1, 2026
ALSO READ: Deepinder Goyal's Temple Wearable To Cost Rs 85,000, Pre Orders Open On November 1
Goyal claimed that all the other leading wearables lagged behind Temple in the company's study, with the Apple Watch Series 12 coming closest. He also said Temple outperformed the untaped chest strap, considered an industry benchmark, in heart rate zones 4 and 5.
He shared charts comparing the devices' heart rate tracking performance, adding, “Accurate HR makes Temple better at so much more downstream.”
Goyal further said that the full research paper and data were available on Temple's website, while an extended study by independent researchers was underway.
Temple is powered by proprietary BrainFlow technology. Its optical sensors track cerebral blood flow and oxygenation levels in real time, providing physiological data that may offer insights into health and well-being.
The device opened for pre-orders in India on November 1 through its dedicated mobile application and official website. Deliveries are expected to take approximately three months from the date of purchase. It is priced at Rs 85,000.
ALSO READ: Temple vs Apple Watch: Deepinder Goyal Explains Why New Wearable Beats Apple In Cardio Data, Invites Review
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.