'Genuinely Think It's A Game Changer': PV Sindhu Reacts To X User On 'Temple' Heart Rate Accuracy Study

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu reacted to an X user's post questioning the accuracy of 'Temple', a wearable device developed by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal. Temple is a compact brain-monitoring wearable designed to be worn on the side of the head using adhesive grips.

The health-tech device tracks physiological signals, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation.

Reacting to the user's post, PV Sindhu wrote, “I've been using it myself, and I genuinely think it's a game changer!”

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“I've been working closely with Deepi and his team to figure out how we can get the most meaningful metrics, not just for me, but for athletes in general. And the more I use it, the more I believe in what they're building,” she added.

“It's honestly incredible how something so small can be so effective,” Sindhu said.

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The X user, named Asad Siddiqui, wrote a post tagging Deepinder Goyal's latest study on Temple's heart rate tracking accuracy. Siddiqui called for independent verification of the claims made by the company.

“The graph posted from Temple's side, but it would be much better if an independent, trusted 3rd party could verify these claims, ideally an athlete who regularly uses other brands as well,” he wrote.

“If it's genuine, I'd expect raw and honest reviews, not podcasters to promote it for money,” he added.

Earlier, Goyal had shared details about Temple's heart rate tracking accuracy among athletes in an X post. “At @temple, one of our missions is to become the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. And today, let's start with the basics: Heart Rate (HR),” he wrote.

“You would think accurate HR tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most. To see whether Temple is the most accurate wearable on something as basic as HR, we gave ourselves a high bar to aspire to. A Polar H10 chest strap, taped to the chest. Taped, because worn the usual way, straps lose contact mid-sprint and miss beats. We benchmarked five flagship wearables against that reference, from rest to max effort, second by second,” he added.

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Goyal claimed that all the other leading wearables lagged behind Temple in the company's study, with the Apple Watch Series 12 coming closest. He also said Temple outperformed the untaped chest strap, considered an industry benchmark, in heart rate zones 4 and 5.

He shared charts comparing the devices' heart rate tracking performance, adding, “Accurate HR makes Temple better at so much more downstream.”

Goyal further said that the full research paper and data were available on Temple's website, while an extended study by independent researchers was underway.

Temple is powered by proprietary BrainFlow technology. Its optical sensors track cerebral blood flow and oxygenation levels in real time, providing physiological data that may offer insights into health and well-being.

The device opened for pre-orders in India on November 1 through its dedicated mobile application and official website. Deliveries are expected to take approximately three months from the date of purchase. It is priced at Rs 85,000.

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