Diwali 2026: Supreme Court Allows Certified Green Crackers In Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the bursting of certified green firecrackers across Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, while directing that the complete ban on firecrackers be reinstated from November 9.

The court said firecrackers can be burst only during two designated time slots on these days - between 6 am and 7 am, and 8 pm and 10 pm.

The order also prohibits the use of firecrackers within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and designated silence zones.

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These areas will be classified as 'No-Cracker Zones', with authorities directed to mark their boundaries on the ground and publicise the restrictions. The same 300-metre restriction will apply to educational institutions.

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On the debate over a complete ban versus regulating firecracker use, the court observed that while a blanket ban may appear to be the ideal solution, it lacked sufficient data to determine whether such a measure would be the most effective approach.

It also noted that there was no significant improvement in air quality index (AQI) readings despite the complete firecracker ban imposed across Delhi-NCR in 2024, adding that it had not received adequate evidence to establish whether the restriction had achieved its intended purpose.

The court said Diwali carries "religious, social, psychological and emotional connotation amongst people", fostering an atmosphere of hope, welfare and prosperity. However, it cautioned that allowing environmental degradation, which poses health risks to all living beings, would defeat the very purpose of the festival.

What Are Green Crackers?

Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), green crackers are designed to generate around 30% less pollution than conventional firecrackers.

They use reduced quantities of certain chemicals, including barium and aluminium, and incorporate additives intended to suppress dust and smoke emissions. Green crackers are also designed to produce lower noise levels, burn for shorter durations and release controlled flames.

What The Court Said On Green Crackers

The Supreme Court has directed District Collectors and Commissioners across the National Capital Region (NCR) to identify designated locations for selling green crackers in consultation with Superintendents of Police. Authorities must install banners at approved sale locations and shops to help consumers identify green crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI.

The court has also ordered checks on vehicles entering Delhi-NCR to prevent the transportation of illegal and conventional firecrackers.

Emphasising that regulating sales alone would not be sufficient, the court called for a broader change in public behaviour and awareness. It reiterated its suggestion that members of the legal fraternity, celebrities and sportspersons voluntarily participate in public-awareness campaigns.

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The judges had specifically suggested involving prominent personalities, including cricketer Virat Kohli, to sensitise people about the environmental impact of firecrackers. They also proposed that educational authorities be directed to educate children about the issue.

The court has further directed manufacturers and traders of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR to furnish monetary security, which will be forfeited in case of any violation of its orders.

Directions For Firecracker Manufacturers And Traders

The Supreme Court has issued the following directions for manufacturers and traders dealing in green crackers across Delhi-NCR:

Only manufacturers holding valid CSIR-NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) certifications can manufacture and sell green crackers between November 2 and November 6.

Green crackers must be sold in sealed boxes to prevent them from being mixed with unauthorised or conventional firecrackers.

The manufacture and sale of firecrackers joined in series, including 'ladis' and garlands, are prohibited.

Firecrackers containing barium, as well as those not approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers, are strictly prohibited.

Every box must carry a product-specific QR code linked to the particular product and batch. Scanning the code must display the manufacturer's details, NEERI registration, PESO or DM licence, formulation and test certificate.

Licences of traders that were previously cancelled will be temporarily restored from November 4 to November 6 to facilitate the sale of approved green crackers.

Traders violating the court's directions will have their licences cancelled immediately and will be barred from selling firecrackers for the remainder of the permitted period.

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