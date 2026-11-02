Procter & Gamble Health Q2: Net Profit Rises 26% To Rs 112 Crore, Revenue Up 18%

Procter & Gamble Health reported a 25.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 112 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 88.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 17.7% to Rs 382 crore from Rs 325 crore a year ago.

The company's operating performance also improved during the quarter. Ebitda increased 26.7% year-on-year to Rs 152 crore, compared with Rs 120 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 39.8% from 37% a year earlier.

P&G Health India Ltd. Q2 Key Highlights (Q2, YoY)

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Net profit up 25.9% to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 88.5 crore.

Revenue up 17.7% to Rs 382 crore versus Rs 325 crore.

Ebitda up 26.7% to Rs 152 crore versus Rs 120 crore.

Margin at 39.8% versus 37%.

Management On Growth Momentum And Business Strategy

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, "We have delivered another strong quarter with double-digit topline and bottom-line growth, continuing the momentum of the previous quarters."

He added, "The growth reflects the positive response of consumers, patients and health care professionals (HCPs) to our science-backed superior healthcare products and innovations amid growing consumer focus on preventive health."

Thatte said, the performance also demonstrated the impact of the company's strong retail execution, new consumer communication and HCP awareness initiatives, and strengthened go-to-market and supply chain capabilities.

He added that the company's strategy was centred on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted, and highly recommended brands, with performance driving brand choice through superiority, productivity, and an agile organisation.

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