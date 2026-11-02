Diwali School Holidays: Festival On Sunday, But Why Students In Some States May Get Extra Days Off

School students across several Indian states may enjoy an extended Deepavali break in November 2026, even though the festival of lights falls on Sunday.
A series of regional festivals and religious fiesta scheduled throughout the month could result in additional school holidays, depending on state education department calendars and institutional policies.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
The auspicious celebrations are lined up from November 9 on which the festival calendar includes Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 11, Chhath Puja is on November 15 and Guru Nanak Jayanti, which coincides with Kartik Purnima, on November 24.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
These festivals may result in additional holidays for students, particularly in states where regional celebrations are widely observed.
Diwali School Holidays 2026: Important Dates
The major festivals falling in November 2026 include:
- November 8 (Sunday): Diwali / Deepavali
- November 9 (Monday): Govardhan Puja
- November 11 (Wednesday): Bhai Dooj
- November 15 (Sunday): Chhath Puja
- November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
State-Wise Diwali School Holiday Schedule
School holiday schedules are expected to vary across states. The reported festival dates include:
- Bihar: November 8, 10, 13, 15 and 16, covering Diwali and Chhath-related celebrations.
- Uttar Pradesh: November 8, 9, 11, 15, 16 and 24.
- Punjab: November 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 20 and 24.
- Haryana: November 9, 15 and 24.
- Assam: November 7, 8 and 19.
- Goa: November 11.
- West Bengal: November 11.
- Odisha: November 24.
- Sikkim: November 9, 10, 11, 15, 23 and 30.
Maharashtra, Gujarat And Rajasthan May Get Extended Breaks
Reports also indicate that some states may have longer Diwali vacations.
In Maharashtra, schools are expected to observe a break from November 2 to November 14, with reopening anticipated on November 16. Gujarat's academic calendar reportedly indicates a vacation from November 5 to November 25, while Rajasthan may have a break from November 4 to November 15.
Tamil Nadu has also reportedly declared November 9 a school holiday to compensate for Diwali falling on Sunday.
Why Are Students Getting Additional Holidays?
The combination of Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and other regional festivals has created several holiday opportunities throughout November.
However, these dates do not necessarily guarantee continuous vacations, for the actual school closures and reopening dates the students should check the state education department notifications, individual school calendars and local administrative decisions.
ALSO READ: Gold Is 20% Off Its Peak This Dhanteras, But Jewellery Stocks Know Something Buyers Don't
Parents and students are advised to check official school circulars before making travel or holiday plans.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.