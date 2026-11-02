Diwali School Holidays: Festival On Sunday, But Why Students In Some States May Get Extra Days Off

School students across several Indian states may enjoy an extended Deepavali break in November 2026, even though the festival of lights falls on Sunday.

A series of regional festivals and religious fiesta scheduled throughout the month could result in additional school holidays, depending on state education department calendars and institutional policies.

The auspicious celebrations are lined up from November 9 on which the festival calendar includes Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 11, Chhath Puja is on November 15 and Guru Nanak Jayanti, which coincides with Kartik Purnima, on November 24.

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These festivals may result in additional holidays for students, particularly in states where regional celebrations are widely observed.

Diwali School Holidays 2026: Important Dates

The major festivals falling in November 2026 include:

November 8 (Sunday): Diwali / Deepavali

Diwali / Deepavali November 9 (Monday): Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja November 11 (Wednesday): Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj November 15 (Sunday): Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

State-Wise Diwali School Holiday Schedule

School holiday schedules are expected to vary across states. The reported festival dates include:

Bihar: November 8, 10, 13, 15 and 16, covering Diwali and Chhath-related celebrations.

November 8, 10, 13, 15 and 16, covering Diwali and Chhath-related celebrations. Uttar Pradesh: November 8, 9, 11, 15, 16 and 24.

November 8, 9, 11, 15, 16 and 24. Punjab: November 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 20 and 24.

November 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 20 and 24. Haryana: November 9, 15 and 24.

November 9, 15 and 24. Assam: November 7, 8 and 19.

November 7, 8 and 19. Goa: November 11.

November 11. West Bengal: November 11.

November 11. Odisha: November 24.

November 24. Sikkim: November 9, 10, 11, 15, 23 and 30.

Maharashtra, Gujarat And Rajasthan May Get Extended Breaks

Reports also indicate that some states may have longer Diwali vacations.

In Maharashtra, schools are expected to observe a break from November 2 to November 14, with reopening anticipated on November 16. Gujarat's academic calendar reportedly indicates a vacation from November 5 to November 25, while Rajasthan may have a break from November 4 to November 15.

Tamil Nadu has also reportedly declared November 9 a school holiday to compensate for Diwali falling on Sunday.

Why Are Students Getting Additional Holidays?

The combination of Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and other regional festivals has created several holiday opportunities throughout November.

However, these dates do not necessarily guarantee continuous vacations, for the actual school closures and reopening dates the students should check the state education department notifications, individual school calendars and local administrative decisions.

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Parents and students are advised to check official school circulars before making travel or holiday plans.

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