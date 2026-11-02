SRK Sneaks Out At Night For Special 'King' Moment On Mumbai Sea Link

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's turns 61 on Monday and the excitement surrounding his special day is unbeatable. The celebrations also come at an exciting time for the actor, with less than eight weeks remaining for the worldwide release of his upcoming film, Siddharth Anand's King.

Adding to the birthday buzz, Shah Rukh Khan stepped out for a late-night drive to catch a glimpse of a special King tribute. The actor visited the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai to see a massive King-themed display put up in his honour.

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Thanking Google Gemini for the gesture, the superstar shared pictures on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa (A friend should be like Google Gemini). Thank you for the KING-sized love always. I had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo, ha ha.”

King's First Song Out

Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by dropping the first song from King. Titled Tu Mil Jaaye, the track was released at midnight on November 2 and features Shah Rukh alongside Deepika Padukone. The song gives a glimpse of the romance, action and drama that the film has in store for audiences.

Sharing the song on X, Shah Rukh posted a poetic message about love and battles. He wrote, “Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai... Of Love and other Battles....”.

First-Day-First-Show Celebrations For King

The birthday celebrations are not limited to Mumbai. Fans from across the country have been flocking to the city to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday near his residence.

His fan association in Pune, Maharashtra, has also announced plans to organise the biggest first-day-first-show (FDFS) celebration for King in the city. At the same time, different chapters of the fan organisation are stepping up their efforts to promote the upcoming action thriller and build excitement ahead of its theatrical release.

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All About Shah Rukh Khan's King

Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, King is expected to be an action thriller set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld. Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of a seasoned assassin, navigating the dangerous underworld. The film also features his daughter, Suhana Khan as SRK's trainee in the film.

While details about the plot are kept under wraps, the film also brings together an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor.

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Dec. 24.

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