UGC NET December 2026 Application Corrections: What Students Must Check And What Can Be Updated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction facility for the UGC NET December 2026 examination, giving registered candidates a limited opportunity to review and rectify errors in their submitted forms. The correction window opened on November 2 will close at 11:50 pm on November 4, 2026.

Candidates who have completed the application process should use this opportunity to verify their personal information, particularly their names and parents' names, as discrepancies between application records and official documents could create difficulties during subsequent stages of the examination process.

However, the NTA has restricted the correction facility to certain fields, meaning applicants will not be able to modify every detail entered during registration.

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According to the correction guidelines, candidates can make changes to their own names and/or their father's and mother's names. These details should be checked against official documents, educational certificates and other relevant records to ensure consistency.

Students should ensure there are no spelling errors, missing initials, incorrect surnames or difference in the order of the names. Even minor mistakes in personal information may require clarification during document verification.

While the agency has permitted corrections to selected personal details, several important fields will remain locked throughout the correction period.

Applicants will not be allowed to change their registered mobile numbers, email addresses, addresses, photographs or signatures. To make corrections, candidates should visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in and navigate to the UGC NET December 2026 examination section. They must then access the application correction facility through the relevant link and log in using their registered credentials.

After signing in, applicants should open their submitted application form and review the fields available for modification. They can update the permitted information and recheck the revised entries before submitting the corrections online.

Once the changes have been submitted, candidates should download or save the updated confirmation page for future reference and should verify that the corrected information is successfully updated in their application.

Students are advised to complete the process ahead of the November 4 deadline. Last-minute technical issues, login difficulties or heavy website traffic could prevent applicants from making necessary changes later.

The correction facility is intended for candidates who have already submitted their exam applications. Candidates who find errors in fields that cannot be edited should consult the official examination instructions and contact the designated NTA helpdesk for further guidance.

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