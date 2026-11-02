Delhi AQI Hits 312, Enters 'Very Poor' Category; Doctor Shares Safety Tips

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Monday, with the city entering the 'Very Poor' category for the first time this season. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 300 in the morning, while pollution hotspots such as Jahangirpuri, RK Puram and Sirifort recorded readings exceeding 350.

The deterioration in air quality coincides with falling temperatures, reduced wind speeds and early winter conditions, which can cause vehicular emissions, road dust and crop-residue smoke to accumulate close to the ground.

In response, authorities have implemented Stage 2 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including increased mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, higher parking fees to discourage private vehicle use and stricter monitoring of border transit routes.

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Medical experts have raised concerns over the high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), warning that prolonged exposure to polluted air can aggravate existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. They have advised residents, particularly children, senior citizens and individuals with pre-existing heart or respiratory ailments, to limit outdoor exposure and take necessary precautions.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Nikhil Modi of Apollo Hospital urged people with chronic health conditions to remain cautious and follow their prescribed treatment. He advised patients to take their medicines regularly and consult a doctor immediately if they experience any worsening of symptoms.

The doctor also recommended avoiding outdoor activities during periods of high pollution, particularly in the early morning and late evening. Residents who need to step outside should wear protective masks, preferably N95 masks, while using air purifiers indoors to reduce exposure to particulate pollution.

Maintaining a balanced diet containing adequate protein, antioxidants and leafy green vegetables can also support overall health. However, medical experts caution that dietary measures cannot replace steps to reduce exposure to polluted air or prescribed medical treatment.

Dr Modi's warning comes amid a rise in patients reporting respiratory complications and chest infections following the deterioration in air quality. He said hospitals were seeing more people with pre-existing lung conditions reporting breathing difficulties, with some requiring admission.

"...Since yesterday we are seeing a lot of polluted air around us, which is very harmful for our patients. We already are seeing that those patients who already have lung disease are turning up in our OPD as well as our emergency with increased breathing difficulty, and some of them are even requiring admission. A number of cases are coming with chest infections also," Modi said.

He further advised people with existing respiratory conditions to avoid going outdoors during periods of excessive pollution, use masks when stepping out, operate air purifiers at home and take their prescribed medicines on time.

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Delhi Weather Update: Minimum Temperatures, Rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures at various weather stations across Delhi were recorded at 16.4°C in Palam, 16.8°C at Lodhi Road, 17.2°C at the Ridge and 16.7°C in Ayanagar.

None of the five weather stations recorded rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. The combination of changing weather conditions and limited atmospheric dispersion can contribute to the accumulation of pollutants, worsening air quality across the capital.

What Does Delhi's AQI Reading Of 312 Mean?

According to the CPCB, the AQI reading of 312 reflects pollution levels recorded in the morning and not the daily average, which is released at 4 pm.

An AQI reading between 301 and 400 falls in the 'Very Poor' category. Delhi implements Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) when air quality enters this range, triggering additional measures to curb pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), through its Sub-Committee on GRAP implementation, decides on the enforcement of different stages based on prevailing air quality levels and meteorological forecasts.

Stage 2 includes measures aimed at reducing dust pollution, discouraging private vehicle use and strengthening monitoring of pollution sources across the region.

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