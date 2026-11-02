EPFO's WhatsApp Services: Three Things To Check In Your Account Today

- EPFO launched a verified WhatsApp service for easier access to retirement fund info
- Subscribers can check PF balance using the official WhatsApp number +91 8796441800
- Members can view their last five transactions via WhatsApp to track contributions
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a verified WhatsApp service to make its retirement fund services more accessible to subscribers. Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the initiative during the organisation's 74th Foundation Day celebrations.
The service is intended to simplify access to essential provident fund information by allowing members to use WhatsApp instead of visiting regional EPFO offices for routine queries. The move forms part of efforts to improve digital access and make public services more convenient for citizens.
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Subscribers can use the organisation's official verified WhatsApp number (+91 8796441800) to access key account-related information through the messaging platform. The initiative is expected to make it easier for millions of EPFO members to obtain important financial details without the inconvenience of travelling to an office.
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Here are the three essential things you can check and download in your account today:
Current PF Balance
EPFO members can check their provident fund balance more conveniently, without having to access the organisation's member portal or recall their login credentials. The facility is intended to give subscribers quicker access to information about their retirement savings, offering a clearer picture of the funds accumulated over time.
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Last Five Transactions
The facility also gives EPFO members an opportunity to keep track of recent account activity. Subscribers can access details of their last five transactions, making it easier to check whether their employer's latest provident fund contribution has been deposited. The transaction history can also help members identify previous credits and adjustments to their accounts.
EPF Passbook
EPFO members can also download their provident fund passbook through WhatsApp, avoiding the need to visit different sections of the organisation's website. The facility is expected to make it easier for subscribers to review their account records, keep track of their employment history and access documents required for official purposes.
Members seeking to use the WhatsApp facility should ensure that they contact EPFO through its officially verified number, +91 8796441800. The initiative represents another step in the organisation's digital transformation, with the focus on improving service delivery for India's workforce.
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