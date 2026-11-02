Delhi-NCR Under GRAP Stage 2 As Air Quality Worsens: What's Allowed, What's Not

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, following a sharp deterioration in Delhi's air quality over the past two days.

The national capital recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 on November 2, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The latest reading marks a significant deterioration from an AQI of 117, classified as 'Moderate', on October 31. The index subsequently climbed to 261, or the 'Poor' category, on November 1 before crossing the 300 mark on Monday.

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At a meeting on Monday, the CAQM sub-committee assessed the worsening air quality situation and examined weather projections. It noted that unfavourable meteorological conditions had contributed to the sharp rise in pollution levels.

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Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'Very Poor' category over the coming days.

With forecasts pointing to a sustained spell of poor air quality, the committee decided to implement Stage-II measures across the NCR with immediate effect. These measures will be enforced in addition to the restrictions already operational under Stage-I of GRAP.

Stage-II of the pollution-control framework applies when Delhi's AQI ranges between 301 and 400, indicating 'Very Poor' air quality.

The commission has directed all implementing agencies, including the pollution control boards of NCR states and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed measures.

Dust Control, Parking Fees In Focus

A major component of the intensified response will be controlling road dust. Authorities have been instructed to undertake mechanical and vacuum sweeping of identified roads every day, preferably during night or early morning hours.

The deployment of sweeping machines is to be increased through additional shifts and operating hours. Dust collected during the exercise must be transported to designated disposal sites or landfills.

Road-owning agencies have also been asked to carry out daily water sprinkling, along with the use of dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours. The exercise will particularly target heavily congested traffic corridors and other identified pollution hotspots.

The CAQM has also called for more intensive inspections at construction and demolition (C&D) sites to ensure compliance with prescribed dust-control norms.

Authorities have been asked to focus enforcement efforts on identified pollution hotspots across Delhi-NCR and strengthen corrective action based on the predominant sources of pollution in each area.

Another measure under Stage-II involves increasing vehicle parking fees to discourage the use of private vehicles and encourage commuters to shift towards public transport.

Staggered Office Timings Proposed

The latest GRAP measures also bring government office timings into focus as authorities seek to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions during peak hours.

The Delhi government and NCR state governments have been asked to stagger the working hours of public offices and municipal bodies in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

State governments may consider similar arrangements for government offices and municipal bodies in other parts of the NCR. The Central Government may also take a decision on staggering the timings of its offices across Delhi-NCR.

In another winter-specific intervention, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been asked to necessarily provide electric heaters, along with the required electricity supply or connections, to security personnel, sanitation workers, horticulture staff and other employees engaged in residential maintenance activities.

The measure is intended to prevent the open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste (MSW) by workers seeking warmth during the winter months.

CAQM Issues Advisory For Citizens

Alongside enforcement measures, the commission has urged residents to follow the citizen charter prescribed under Stage-II of GRAP, in addition to continuing with Stage-I precautions.

Commuters have been advised to prioritise public transport, minimise the use of private vehicles and use technology-based navigation to choose less congested routes, even if they are marginally longer. Motorists have also been asked to follow lane discipline, park vehicles properly and ensure that pedestrian footpaths remain unobstructed.

Delhi Metro will also operate 20 additional trips on weekdays from tomorrow. This will take the total number of extra trips across its network to 40. The move aims to encourage more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles, thereby helping to curb pollution in the capital.

The advisory further recommends replacing vehicle air filters at the intervals prescribed by manufacturers and avoiding dust-generating construction activities between October and January.

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Residents have also been asked to clean kitchen chimney filters regularly, avoid outdoor cooking and heating activities that generate smoke, and refrain from accumulating or openly burning solid waste and biomass.

The commission has encouraged people whose jobs permit remote working to work from home, wherever possible, as part of efforts to reduce vehicular movement.

The CAQM said it would continue to monitor air quality and review the situation regularly in the coming days. It has called on agencies across the NCR to ensure strict implementation of the measures under Stage-II, alongside those already in force under Stage-I.

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