Air Pollution Alert: Delhi AQI Crosses 250; Mumbai, Kolkata Also Record Elevated Levels

New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six major Indian cities, with the reading standing at 275. Kolkata followed with an AQI of 155, while Mumbai recorded 144.

Air quality levels varied across the cities, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad reporting AQIs of 72 and 76, respectively. Chennai recorded the lowest reading among the six cities, at 50.

The readings highlight the differences in air quality across major urban centres. AQI levels can fluctuate throughout the day depending on weather conditions, wind speed, vehicle emissions, industrial activity and other sources of pollution.

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The readings provide a snapshot of air quality at a particular time.

AQI Today: Air Quality In India's Major Cities

The AQI readings across the six cities are as follows:

City AQI New Delhi 275 Kolkata 155 Mumbai 144 Hyderabad 76 Bengaluru 72 Chennai 50

New Delhi's Air Quality Today

New Delhi recorded an AQI of 275, the highest among the six cities. Under India's National Air Quality Index classification, the reading falls in the poor category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as poor and may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. People with respiratory conditions, children and older adults may be particularly vulnerable to elevated pollution levels.

With the national capital recording the highest AQI among the cities in this comparison, air quality remains a concern for residents. People should monitor local air quality updates and take precautions when pollution levels rise.

AQI Today: How Do Other Cities Compare?

Kolkata recorded an AQI of 155, followed by Mumbai at 144. Both readings fall in the moderate category under India's National Air Quality Index classification.

Hyderabad reported an AQI of 76, while Bengaluru recorded 72. Both cities fall in the satisfactory category. Chennai recorded an AQI of 50, placing it at the upper limit of the good category.

The readings show a considerable difference between New Delhi and the other cities, with the national capital's AQI more than five times Chennai's reading.

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, while readings between 51 and 100 are considered satisfactory. The moderate category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by poor (201–300), very poor (301–400) and severe (401–500).

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New Delhi is classified as 'p', Mumbai and Kolkata are in the moderate category, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad fall in the satisfactory category. Chennai's reading is in the good category.

Even at moderate AQI levels, people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children and older adults may experience breathing discomfort. Sensitive individuals should monitor local air quality updates and consider limiting prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels rise.

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