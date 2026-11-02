Top LIC Schemes For Children: Securing Higher Education, Financial Milestones

Parents looking to secure their children's financial future need to consider more than just building a sizeable savings corpus. They must also account for expenses that arise at different stages, particularly college education, postgraduate courses and marriage. This makes a combination of long-term investments, insurance protection and readily available funds an important part of financial planning.

Government-backed schemes, including the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and Public Provident Fund (PPF), provide tax-free returns. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on the other hand, has a range of participating child insurance plans designed to meet such needs.

Unlike conventional savings products, these policies are structured to provide periodic payments during key education years, along with life cover and a final maturity benefit.

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LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan

It is a participating non-linked plan specifically structured to meet the educational, marriage, and other financial needs of growing children through milestone-based payouts.