Two Life Insurance Policies: Will Your Family Get Both Payouts After Your Death?

People often buy multiple life insurance policies over the course of their working lives, starting with a basic cover and adding larger term plans as their income and financial responsibilities grow. Some also take separate policies to ensure that outstanding liabilities, such as home loans or business borrowings, do not fall on their families in the event of their death.

Having multiple policies does not prevent nominees from claiming the benefits of each one. If the policyholder dies while the policies are active, nominees can claim the insured amount under all eligible policies, subject to their terms and conditions.

However, insurers require policyholders to provide accurate information when purchasing a policy and pay premiums on time. Any gaps in disclosure or missed payments could affect the validity of the cover and the nominee's ability to receive the payout.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay



ALSO READ: Your Employer Gives You Health Insurance. What Happens To Your Cover If You Lose Your Job?

Claiming Two Life Insurance Policies

In India, there is no general restriction on an individual holding multiple life insurance policies. More importantly, life insurance is a benefit-based contract rather than an indemnity-based one.

This means the payout is not restricted to the actual financial loss suffered by your family. Each policy represents a separate agreement between you and the insurer, with its own sum assured and terms.

There is no rule requiring the family to select just one insurer or divide the claim between the two companies.

Conditions For Claiming Multiple Life Insurance Policies

- Disclose existing policies: Buying multiple life insurance policies is allowed, but applicants must disclose all existing and active policies when applying for a new one, whether it is their second or third plan.

- Avoid withholding information: Failure to disclose existing coverage may be treated as misrepresentation or suppression of material facts. Insurers can check the policyholder's insurance history while processing a death claim.

- Claims may be rejected: If an investigation finds deliberate or material non-disclosure, the insurer may reject the claim, subject to applicable policy terms and legal provisions.

ALSO READ: Buying Health Insurance After 60: Five Policy Conditions To Compare Beyond Premium

- When additional cover helps: A second term insurance policy can help when the existing life cover is not enough to meet the family's financial needs.

- Independent of employer cover: An additional individual policy can also provide protection beyond group life insurance offered by an employer, which may end when the person leaves the organisation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.