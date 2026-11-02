Education Ministry Extends NMMSS Scholarship Deadline for Govt-Aided Schools: Check Revised Schedule

The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the 2026-27 academic year to November 15, 2026. Eligible students can submit their applications through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in for an amount of Rs 12,000 at state government, government-aided, and local body schools.

According to the revised schedule, the Institute Nodal Officer (L1) verification process must be completed by November 30, 2026, while the District Nodal Officer (L2) verification deadline would be completed on or before December 15, 2026. Students who have already submitted their applications should ensure that their forms are reviewed by the concerned authorities within the stipulated timelines. Applications for the 2026-27 session commenced on June 1, 2026.

Going forward, applicants need to complete their One-Time Registration (OTR) on the National Scholarship Portal before proceeding with the scholarship application.

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According to the Ministry of Education, the portal had received 90,483 fresh applications and 1,99,531 renewal applications as of October 30, 2026. Students applying for the first time and those seeking renewal should check their application status and follow up with the relevant institute and district nodal officers to ensure verification is completed before the deadlines.

The scholarship provides financial support to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to help reduce school dropout rates after Class 8 as it offers assistance for continued education, the scheme seeks to encourage students to pursue their studies from Class 9 through Class 12. The government awards one lakh fresh scholarships annually to eligible Class 9 students who qualify in the selection examination conducted by their respective state or Union Territory governments.

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The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) supports secondary and higher secondary school education (from Class 9 through Class 12) and provides them with Rs 12,000 per annum paid via Direct Benefit Transfer as financial assitance.

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